Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh took his final flight in the HJT Kiran Mk-1 trainer aircraft, marking the end of a significant chapter in his flying career. The 55-minute flight was an emotional and special occasion for him.

Singh flew alongside his first flying instructor, Wing Commander VS Kochar (retired), in the aircraft bearing tail number U-707.

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‘It Was Like A Dream Come True’: AP Singh

Speaking on the occasion, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said the flight felt like a dream come true, as he had begun his flying journey in the same aircraft.

“I think I may be the only Chief retiring while the first aircraft he flew is still in service. I am grateful to my instructor, Wing Commander Kochar,” Singh said.

He recalled that he had taken his first flight in a Kiran aircraft with Kochar at the same location on January 28, 1984.

“He taught me to fly here at the beginning. I just wanted to complete this journey. Today, I took my final flight in the same Kiran aircraft with him,” Singh said.

‘He Was The Most Promising Student’: VS Kochar

Wing Commander VS Kochar (retired) described Singh as the most promising student he had ever taught.

Kochar said his own dream of taking another flight with Singh had also come true. Now 73, he said the experience was especially meaningful and described Singh as one of the finest people in the world.

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IAF Marks Completion Of AP Singh’s Flying Career

The Indian Air Force said the flight marked the completion of a remarkable chapter in Singh’s flying career.

It added that he would carry forward the experience, discipline and commitment that had defined his association with the Indian Air Force.