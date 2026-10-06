‘Lies Exposed’: BJP Takes Aim At Gandhis, Calls Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar ‘Drama’

BJP launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi amid the INDIA bloc’s protest against the Election Commission in Delhi on Tuesday. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Gandhi of making false claims and said the facts released by the poll panel had exposed his allegations. Trivedi also questioned the absence of several senior Congress leaders and lawyers from the protest, while claiming Gandhi had not sought an appointment with the Election Commission. His remarks came as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several Opposition leaders were detained after a nine-hour protest.

BJP Targets Rahul

Trivedi claimed the Opposition had “nothing to say” and alleged that Gandhi had not sought a meeting with the Election Commission. He said Gandhi did not attend when the poll panel called him, while questioning the Congress’s claim that around 300 people were involved in the protest.

The BJP spokesperson also said the Election Commission does not have arrangements to accommodate 300 people. He questioned the absence of several senior Congress MPs and alleged that the protest was focused primarily on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Trivedi accused Gandhi of staging a dramatic protest and claimed that the Election Commission’s official statement had contradicted his allegations.

Also Read: ‘Everything Will Be Remembered’: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Detained After 9-Hour INDIA Bloc Protest Against EC

Nine-Hour Protest Ends In Detentions

The BJP’s attack came as the INDIA bloc’s protest continued for more than nine hours near the Election Commission’s office. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, along with several Congress leaders and supporters, were detained from the Akashvani Bhawan premises.

The protesters were demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and raising questions over alleged “vote chori” and electoral irregularities.

Congress MPs Pawan Khera, KC Venugopal and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring were among those detained from the protest site. Delhi Police also detained Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, along with NSUI and Youth Congress workers, earlier in the day.

According to Delhi Police, around 250 people, including nearly 50 MPs, were detained and taken to New Delhi Police Lines at Kingsway Camp as the confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission escalated.

Also Read: ‘No Request Received’: Poll Panel On Congress Seeking Meeting With CEC Gyanesh Kumar