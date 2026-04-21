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HomeNewsIndiaLenskart Row: BJP Leader Enters Store, Applies Tilak To Staff Amid Bindi-Hijab Controversy

Lenskart Row: BJP Leader Enters Store, Applies Tilak To Staff Amid Bindi-Hijab Controversy

Lenskart Dressing Row: Hindu groups apply tilak on Lenskart staff in Mumbai after row over religious symbols; viral video sparks debate.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hindu group members protested Lenskart over alleged religious symbol restrictions.
  • Protesters applied tilak on employees at a Mumbai showroom.
  • Allegations claim Lenskart discouraged Hindu symbols, sparking debate.
  • Lenskart has not yet officially commented on the controversy.

Lenskart Dressing Row: A controversy surrounding workplace rules at Lenskart took a dramatic turn in Mumbai after Hindu group members entered a showroom and applied tilak on employees, escalating tensions over alleged restrictions on religious expression. The protest followed claims that staff were discouraged from wearing Hindu symbols such as tilak, kalawa and mangalsutra, even as other religious attire was reportedly permitted. While these allegations remain unverified, they have triggered sharp reactions both on the ground and online.

Hindu Groups Stage Showroom Protest

The flashpoint came when a group led by Nazia Elahi entered the outlet and confronted staff. In visuals that quickly spread across social media, members of the group were seen applying tilak on employees and tying sacred threads on their wrists.

During the confrontation, Elahi questioned store manager Mohsin Khan over the alleged policy, asking, “Is that why tilak was stopped? Because you are Mohsin Khan?” She also warned of potential boycotts if the company failed to clarify its stance.

Allegations Trigger Wider Debate

The controversy intensified after an employee reportedly claimed that internal training discouraged visible display of certain Hindu religious markers. Though the authenticity of these claims and the viral video has not been independently verified, they have fueled a broader debate on workplace neutrality and religious freedom.

Critics argue that any selective restriction could amount to discrimination, while others have urged caution until the company issues an official clarification.

Social Media Amplifies Row

The incident has sparked widespread reactions online, with political voices such as Shefali Vaidya alleging unequal treatment of religious symbols.

The debate has since expanded beyond the specific incident to larger questions about corporate policies and inclusivity.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding Lenskart's workplace rules?

A controversy arose after Hindu group members protested at a Lenskart showroom, alleging employees were discouraged from wearing Hindu symbols like tilak, kalawa, and mangalsutra.

What happened during the protest at the Lenskart showroom?

Hindu group members entered a Lenskart outlet in Mumbai, applied tilak on employees, and tied sacred threads on their wrists, confronting staff about alleged restrictions on religious symbols.

What are the specific allegations made against Lenskart's workplace policy?

It's alleged that Lenskart's internal training discouraged the visible display of certain Hindu religious markers, while other religious attire was reportedly permitted.

Has Lenskart officially responded to the allegations and the protest?

No, Lenskart has not yet released a detailed statement addressing the allegations or the protest. The company's lack of clarification has added to the ongoing controversy.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lenskart Row Lenskart Row Erupts Lenskart Dressing Row Lenskart Hijab Bindi Controversy
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