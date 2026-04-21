Lenskart Row: BJP Leader Enters Store, Applies Tilak To Staff Amid Bindi-Hijab Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hindu group members protested Lenskart over alleged religious symbol restrictions.

Protesters applied tilak on employees at a Mumbai showroom.

Allegations claim Lenskart discouraged Hindu symbols, sparking debate.

Lenskart has not yet officially commented on the controversy.

Lenskart Dressing Row: A controversy surrounding workplace rules at Lenskart took a dramatic turn in Mumbai after Hindu group members entered a showroom and applied tilak on employees, escalating tensions over alleged restrictions on religious expression. The protest followed claims that staff were discouraged from wearing Hindu symbols such as tilak, kalawa and mangalsutra, even as other religious attire was reportedly permitted. While these allegations remain unverified, they have triggered sharp reactions both on the ground and online.

Hindu Groups Stage Showroom Protest

The flashpoint came when a group led by Nazia Elahi entered the outlet and confronted staff. In visuals that quickly spread across social media, members of the group were seen applying tilak on employees and tying sacred threads on their wrists.

During the confrontation, Elahi questioned store manager Mohsin Khan over the alleged policy, asking, “Is that why tilak was stopped? Because you are Mohsin Khan?” She also warned of potential boycotts if the company failed to clarify its stance.

BJP Leader Nazia Elahi Khan confronted staff at a Lenskart store in Mumbai over alleged discriminatory grooming policies.



She was seen applying tilak to Hindu staff & raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. pic.twitter.com/JRiTFkH1bx — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 20, 2026

Allegations Trigger Wider Debate

The controversy intensified after an employee reportedly claimed that internal training discouraged visible display of certain Hindu religious markers. Though the authenticity of these claims and the viral video has not been independently verified, they have fueled a broader debate on workplace neutrality and religious freedom.



Critics argue that any selective restriction could amount to discrimination, while others have urged caution until the company issues an official clarification.

Social Media Amplifies Row

The incident has sparked widespread reactions online, with political voices such as Shefali Vaidya alleging unequal treatment of religious symbols.



The debate has since expanded beyond the specific incident to larger questions about corporate policies and inclusivity.

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