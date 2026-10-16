Leh apex body condemns Chinese remarks, asserts region never been part of China historically

Leh/Jammu, Oct 15 (PTI): The Leh apex body on Thursday condemned recent remarks by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson claiming that western Ladakh had always been part of China, and urged the Centre to reject the statement in the strongest terms.

The organisation said that Ladakh had never been part of China according to recorded history.

"We are holding this press conference on behalf of the Leh Apex Body to address the recent comments made by a Chinese official spokesperson regarding Ladakh. We strongly condemn these remarks, in which it was claimed that western Ladakh has always been part of China", Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairman Chering Doriay told reporters here.

He urged the Union Home Ministry to convey a strong message to the Chinese government that India would not surrender even an inch of Ladakh, including Aksai Chin, which he said was under China's illegal occupation.

Demanding the withdrawal of the remarks by China, he said, "Ladakh has historically been part of India, and the people of the region have been living happily with the country for the past 70-75 years."

Another representative, speaking on behalf of residents living along the border, said Ladakhis had stood alongside the Indian Army to defend the country's territory during conflicts with China, including the 1962 war and the 2020 border confrontation.

A representative from Nubra, which shares a border with China to the east and Pakistan to the north, also condemned the remarks on behalf of the residents of Nubra and Ladakh.

Referring to the region's history of border tensions, including the Galwan Valley clash, he said Ladakhis had consistently stood up to defend their territory against Chinese actions.

He also referred to the Dalai Lama, saying the Chinese government's treatment of the Tibetan spiritual leader had contributed to a deep spiritual and cultural antagonism towards China among Ladakhis. PTI AB AB AMJ

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