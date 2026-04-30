Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Left To Her Fate’: Family Cuts Ties With Sonam Raghuvanshi Post Bail In Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case

‘Left To Her Fate’: Family Cuts Ties With Sonam Raghuvanshi Post Bail In Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, has been disowned by her family after bail. Her brother said no legal help will be given as tensions rise between both families.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 11:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime accused in Meghalaya murder case granted bail.
  • Victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, disowned by family.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the high-profile Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, has been disowned by her family, her elder brother said on Thursday, days after a court in the north-eastern state granted her bail.

Transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23, last year, during his honeymoon, and his mutilated body was discovered on 2 June in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya. His wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with several others including her alleged boyfriend, was arrested in connection with the case.

Her elder brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based businessman, said the family has not appointed any lawyer to represent her. “I had no knowledge of Sonam’s bail plea. I came to know about it through the media. I have not engaged any lawyer for her,” he said, despite their father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi reportedly being present in Shillong to complete formalities for her release.

Responding to this, Govind claimed his father had travelled to Shillong only on “court orders” and had since returned. “We have left Sonam to her fate. Our family is clear that she will not be allowed to stay at our home,” he said.

His remarks come amid escalating tensions between the two families. After Sonam was granted bail, Raja’s elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, expressed fears for his safety, alleging threats from Sonam and her associates, and accusing her family of betrayal.

Govind said he was “speechless” over the allegations, adding that Raja’s family was free to pursue any legal recourse.

Notably, after Sonam’s arrest, Govind had visited Raja’s residence on 11 June 2025 and expressed grief, even embracing the victim’s mother. At the time, he had stated that the family had severed all ties with Sonam and would seek the death penalty for her.

Sonam was arrested on 9 June 2025 from Ghazipur on charges of conspiring to murder her husband.

Before You Go

Exit Poll Debate: BJP Claims Massive Win in Bengal, TMC Rejects Trends as Clash of Narratives Intensifies

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Sonam Raghuvanshi been granted bail in the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case?

Yes, Sonam Raghuvanshi has been granted bail by a court in Meghalaya. Her family learned about the bail through the media.

What happened to Raja Raghuvanshi?

Raja Raghuvanshi went missing during his honeymoon and his mutilated body was later discovered in a gorge in Meghalaya.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 30 Apr 2026 11:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Raghuvanshi Meghalaya Honeymoon Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case Govind Raghuvanshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Left To Her Fate’: Family Cuts Ties With Sonam Raghuvanshi Post Bail In Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case
Family Cuts Ties With Sonam Raghuvanshi Post Bail In Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case
India
Madhya Pradesh: Cruise Capsizes At Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, 4 Dead, Several Missing
Madhya Pradesh: Cruise Capsizes At Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, 4 Dead, Several Missing
India
'Arrest Meant To Humiliate': Pawan Khera’s Counsel Tells SC In Anticipatory Bail Row
'Arrest Meant To Humiliate': Khera’s Counsel Tells SC In Anticipatory Bail Row
India
Rajnath Singh Calls Pakistan 'Epicentre Of Int Terrorism,' Says 'Stopped Op Sindoor On Our Own Terms'
'Stopped Operation Sindoor Voluntarily, On Our Own Terms': Rajnath Singh
Advertisement

Videos

Exit Poll Debate: BJP Claims Massive Win in Bengal, TMC Rejects Trends as Clash of Narratives Intensifies
West Bengal Exit Poll Buzz: BJP Claims Upswing, TMC Faces Downtrend Ahead of Final Verdict
Anti-Encroachment Drive: Bulldozers Demolish Illegal Structure in Dwarka, Gujarat Action Intensifie
Post-Poll Violence: BJP Agent’s House Attacked in Behala, Kolkata Tensions Rise After Voting
Crime Break: ₹50K Rewarded Triple Murder Accused Jeetu Saini Killed in Bulandshahr Encounter
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | UAE Quitting OPEC May Not Be All Good News For India
Opinion
Embed widget