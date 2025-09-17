Leaders From New Zealand, Australia, Russia, And US Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday was celebrated with warm greetings from world leaders, highlighting his growing international influence. Leaders from New Zealand, Australia, Russia, and the United States praised his vision, leadership, and role in strengthening global partnerships, reflecting India’s rising prominence on the world stage.

Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, shared his greetings: “Namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday. This milestone is a time to reflect on your leadership guiding India toward a developed nation by 2047. I look forward to strengthening partnerships between New Zealand and India.”

#WATCH | Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, says, "Namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday from me and all of your friends across New Zealand. A milestone like this is a moment to reflect on the wisdom of your leadership… pic.twitter.com/HJYa5XLAc7 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak also wished PM Modi on his birthday and said, "It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain. I'm delighted to see UK-India ties going from strength to strength. I know we both enjoyed the recent England-India test series, a reminder of how many things our two countries share. As someone from a British-Indian family, this relationship will always have a special place in my heart."

#WATCH | On PM Modi's 75th birthday, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak says, "It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and… pic.twitter.com/5HhePwv2kd — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese added, “Happy birthday to my friend Prime Minister Modi. Australia values its strong friendship with India, and I look forward to many more years of cooperation and progress.”

#WATCH | Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, says, "Happy birthday to my friend Prime Minister Modi. Australia is proud to share such a strong friendship with India, and we're grateful every day for the incredible contribution of the Indian community here in Australia.… pic.twitter.com/1ZgxlHEpvj — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov praised Modi for strengthening India-Russia ties, posting in Hindi, “Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Honourable Prime Minister of India. We are grateful for his invaluable contribution in taking India-Russia relations to new heights. May he continue to succeed in every endeavour for the welfare of the country and the world.”

भारत के माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को उनके जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक बधाइयाँ और शुभकामनाएँ!



रूस-भारत की दशकों पुरानी मैत्री को नई ऊँचाइयों तक ले जाने में उनके अमूल्य योगदान के लिए हम आभारी हैं।



कामना है कि देश और दुनिया की भलाई करने वाले हर काम में उनको सफलता मिलती रहे। — Denis Alipov 🇷🇺 (@AmbRus_India) September 16, 2025

From the United States, former President Donald Trump personally called Modi to convey his wishes, describing him as a leader doing a “tremendous job” and expressing gratitude for his support in efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!”

The international greetings underscore PM Modi’s global influence, celebrating his leadership, vision, and the role he continues to play in shaping India’s presence on the world stage.