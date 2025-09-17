Leaders From New Zealand, Australia, Russia, And US Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaLeaders From New Zealand, Australia, Russia, And US Wish PM Modi On His 75th Birthday

Global leaders from New Zealand, Australia, Russia, and the US extend birthday wishes to PM Modi on his 75th, praising his leadership and India’s growing global influence.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 10:52 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Wednesday was celebrated with warm greetings from world leaders, highlighting his growing international influence. Leaders from New Zealand, Australia, Russia, and the United States praised his vision, leadership, and role in strengthening global partnerships, reflecting India’s rising prominence on the world stage.

Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, shared his greetings: “Namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday. This milestone is a time to reflect on your leadership guiding India toward a developed nation by 2047. I look forward to strengthening partnerships between New Zealand and India.”

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak also wished PM Modi on his birthday and said, "It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy  75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain. I'm delighted to see UK-India ties going from strength to strength. I know we both enjoyed the recent England-India test series, a reminder of how many things our two countries share. As someone from a British-Indian family, this relationship will always have a special place in my heart."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese added, “Happy birthday to my friend Prime Minister Modi. Australia values its strong friendship with India, and I look forward to many more years of cooperation and progress.”

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov praised Modi for strengthening India-Russia ties, posting in Hindi, “Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Honourable Prime Minister of India. We are grateful for his invaluable contribution in taking India-Russia relations to new heights. May he continue to succeed in every endeavour for the welfare of the country and the world.”

From the United States, former President Donald Trump personally called Modi to convey his wishes, describing him as a leader doing a “tremendous job” and expressing gratitude for his support in efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!”

The international greetings underscore PM Modi’s global influence, celebrating his leadership, vision, and the role he continues to play in shaping India’s presence on the world stage.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 10:52 AM (IST)
