Lawrence Bishnoi's Lawyer Booked Over Alleged Fake Class 12 Documents

A case has been registered against Deepak Nanda, who is reportedly the lawyer of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, for allegedly securing admission to a university using fake and forged educational documents. The case relates to Nanda's admission to the BA LLB course at Shri Venkateshwara University in the Rajabpur police station area of Amroha in 2019. He had submitted his Class 12 marksheet and certificate at the time of admission. During verification, however, the documents were reportedly not found in the board's records.

Following a complaint by the university administration, Rajabpur police registered a case against Nanda under relevant sections, including those related to cheating, and launched an investigation.

Documents Submitted During 2019 Admission

According to police, Nanda enrolled in the BA LLB course at the university in 2019 and completed the course in 2024.

At the time of admission, he had submitted a Class 12 marksheet and certificate purportedly issued by the JK Board of School Education.

The documents came under scrutiny during an investigation by the Delhi Crime Branch. Following this, the university had them verified with the concerned board.

Board Says Records Not Found

The board reportedly informed the university on September 19, 2026, that the marksheet and certificate in question were not available in its records.

Following the verification report, Arun Kumar, an administrative officer at Shri Venkateshwara University, submitted a complaint at the Rajabpur police station.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Deepak Nanda on September 28.

Police said the investigation is underway. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts and evidence that emerge during the probe.