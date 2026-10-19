Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: How Many Members Does It Have, And Where Does Its Network Operate?

Gunshots were fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s BMW as he was leaving a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. Shortly afterwards, an audio clip surfaced in which Anil Pandit, who is said to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the clip, he claimed that Tiger Shroff was targeted because he had repeatedly ignored warnings and continued working with actor Salman Khan. Meanwhile, here is a look at the reported size of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the extent of its network.

According to security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and intelligence reports, the gang has between 700 and 800 sharpshooters and active members. It is believed to operate as a fragmented network rather than a centralised underworld organisation. Reports suggest that Lawrence Bishnoi continues to control the network from prison.

Four Layers Of The Organisation

Lawrence Bishnoi is at the top of the organisation and is said to make strategic decisions from Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail. His associates, Goldy Brar and Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi, reportedly oversee operations at the international level.

The second layer manages logistics, weapons and finances. According to reports, those involved procure foreign-made weapons through Pakistan or local suppliers and arrange funds for the gang.

Gang members reportedly use Instagram and Facebook to approach unemployed or disgruntled young people. They allegedly lure them with money and promises of opportunities abroad. Shooters are provided with the target’s identity and weapons shortly before an attack. They may not even know who issued the instructions, according to reports.

How Does The Gang Make Money?

The gang’s annual turnover is reportedly worth crores of rupees, with extortion said to be its primary source of income. Its alleged targets include real estate developers in Punjab, bookies in Delhi and Mumbai, film stars and well-known singers.

The network is also reportedly involved in drug and arms trafficking. Working with international drug syndicates, its members allegedly smuggle heroin and illegal weapons through Gujarat’s coastline and along the Punjab-Rajasthan border.

The money collected through extortion is reportedly transferred to Canada, Dubai, Thailand and Australia through hawala networks. It is then allegedly invested in real estate, nightclubs and music production companies.

Strong Presence Across India

Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are considered the gang’s main areas of operation, with more than 300 shooters reportedly active across these states. Their alleged activities include extorting local businessmen, singers and developers, as well as intervening in land disputes.

In Delhi-NCR, the gang is reportedly linked to local groups associated with Kala Jathedi and Hashim Baba. These groups allegedly target bookies and businessmen and demand crores of rupees through calls made from foreign phone numbers.

Mumbai is emerging as another significant target. According to reports, incidents such as the firing outside Salman Khan’s residence, the murder of Baba Siddique and the shooting at Tiger Shroff’s car have created fear among people.

In Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the network allegedly supplies weapons and money to local criminals, who then intimidate businessmen and extort money from them.

International Links And Alleged Activities

Canada is believed to be Goldy Brar’s primary base. His name has been linked to incidents including the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The gang is reportedly involved in drug trafficking in collaboration with Indian-origin street gangs in Canada and allegedly extorts Indians living abroad.

Reports claim that the Canadian government has designated the gang as a terrorist organisation.

In the United States, Anmol Bishnoi is reportedly involved in managing the gang’s activities. According to reports, US agencies, including the FBI, have registered cases related to alleged drug trafficking and murder-for-hire partnerships under an operation called Hard Ball.

Handlers such as Rohit Godara and Sachin Thapan are reportedly hiding in Germany and Portugal, from where they allegedly oversee weapons supplies and target selection. Dubai and Thailand are said to be used for fund management and hawala transactions.