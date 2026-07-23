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English NewsNewsIndiaLashkar Terrorists' Houses Demolished In J&K's Anantnag

Lashkar Terrorists' Houses Demolished In J&K's Anantnag

Houses of Adil Thokar and Haroon Rashid Ganaie, both active terrorists, were razed to the ground during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the officials said.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 09:49 AM (IST)

Srinagar: Authorities demolished the houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Anantnag, hours after a policeman was shot dead in the south Kashmir district, officials said here on Thursday.

Houses of Adil Thokar and Haroon Rashid Ganaie, both active terrorists, were razed to the ground during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the officials said.

The action came shortly after Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was on Amarnath Yatra security duty, was shot dead by a lone terrorist at Lal Chowk in Anantnag on Wednesday afternoon.

Houses of active terrorists have been demolished in Kashmir earlier as well, but the action had stopped for nearly one year due to a drop in violence levels. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
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