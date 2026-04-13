No Relief for Lalu: SC Refuses To Quash CBI FIR In Land-For-Jobs Case

The case involves alleged irregular railway appointments between 2004-2009. Group-D jobs were reportedly offered in exchange for land transferred to his family or associates.
No Relief For Lalu Yadav: SC Refuses To Quash CBI FIR In Land-For-Jobs Case, Grants Trial Exemption
The Supreme Court of India refused to quash the land-for-jobs case against Lalu Prasad Yadav but exempted him from appearing in court, allowing him to raise key legal issues during trial.
- Supreme Court refuses to quash land-for-jobs case FIR.
- Lalu Yadav exempted from trial court appearance, legal issue deferred.
The Supreme Court on Monday has refused relief to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking to quash proceedings linked to an FIR registered against him and several of his family members in connection with the land-for-jobs case and also exempted him from appearing before the trial court. A Bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh clarified that it was not expressing any opinion on whether Section 17A applies retrospectively or prospectively.
The Bench granted liberty to Yadav to raise the legal issue during trial and stated that the High Court’s earlier refusal to quash the case would not prevent him from doing so.
The court also exmpted the former Bihar CM from appearing before the trial court in the land-for-jobs case, Live Law reported.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the land-for-jobs case against Lalu Prasad Yadav?
What did the Supreme Court decide regarding Lalu Prasad Yadav's plea?
The Supreme Court refused to quash the proceedings against him and exempted him from appearing before the trial court. The issue of Section 17A's applicability was left for the trial court to decide.