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HomeNewsIndiaLalu Family Declines Official Security, RJD Workers Take Over Guard Duty At Rabri Residence

Lalu Family Declines Official Security, RJD Workers Take Over Guard Duty At Rabri Residence

RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal said that security cover is periodically reviewed based on established parameters and can be revised following such assessments.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 02:21 PM (IST)

In a significant political move, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav have reportedly given up their government-provided security cover.

According to party leaders, security personnel deployed for the protection of the three leaders have been sent back. In their place, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers have taken up positions outside Rabri Devi's official residence, claiming responsibility for the family's security.

RJD Supporters Outside Lalu Residence

Large numbers of RJD supporters were seen stationed outside the residence, many carrying sticks and wearing traditional gamchas tied around their heads. Party workers said they were prepared to guard the premises themselves.

Reacting to the development, RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal said that security cover is periodically reviewed based on established parameters and can be revised following such assessments.

However, he suggested that the reduction in security should not be carried out in a manner that appears disrespectful. When asked whether RJD legislators and Members of Parliament would also consider giving up their security cover, Mandal said the party would deliberate on the issue in the coming days.

The move comes amid a political row over security arrangements for senior opposition leaders in Bihar.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
RJD Lalu Prasad Yadav Lalu Yadav Security
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