Lalu Family Declines Official Security, RJD Workers Take Over Guard Duty At Rabri Residence

In a significant political move, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav have reportedly given up their government-provided security cover.

According to party leaders, security personnel deployed for the protection of the three leaders have been sent back. In their place, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers have taken up positions outside Rabri Devi's official residence, claiming responsibility for the family's security.

RJD Supporters Outside Lalu Residence

Large numbers of RJD supporters were seen stationed outside the residence, many carrying sticks and wearing traditional gamchas tied around their heads. Party workers said they were prepared to guard the premises themselves.

Reacting to the development, RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal said that security cover is periodically reviewed based on established parameters and can be revised following such assessments.

However, he suggested that the reduction in security should not be carried out in a manner that appears disrespectful. When asked whether RJD legislators and Members of Parliament would also consider giving up their security cover, Mandal said the party would deliberate on the issue in the coming days.

The move comes amid a political row over security arrangements for senior opposition leaders in Bihar.