Ladakh To Get UT-Level Body Under; Hill Councils In All Seven Districts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ladakh will establish autonomous councils in all seven districts.

New councils gain significant powers over land, funds, and development.

This body would oversee councils, having broad legislative powers.

In a major push towards democratic decentralisation, the Ladakh administration on Monday announced that each of the Union Territory's seven districts will have its own Autonomous Hill Development Council (AHDC), expanding the elected local governance model beyond Leh and Kargil.

Announcing the decision, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said the move marks a significant step towards strengthening grassroots governance across Ladakh. He also unveiled plans for a Union Territory-level governing body under a customised Article 371 framework, which would function above the seven Hill Councils with legislative, executive, financial and administrative powers, PTI news agency reported.

Ladakh was expanded from two to seven districts in April 2026 with the creation of Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass, alongside the existing Leh and Kargil districts. Until now, elected representation was limited to the Hill Councils in Leh and Kargil.

"The Ladakh Administration has decided to constitute an Autonomous Hill Development Council in each of the seven districts. It is a major step towards democratic decentralisation and grassroots governance," Kundra told reporters.

New Councils To Enjoy Full Powers

Kundra said the move is already backed by Section 3(1) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act, which allows the government to establish a council in every district through an official notification.

He said only the required amendments to the Act and the delimitation of constituencies remain before the new councils can be constituted.

According to the Chief Secretary, all seven councils will enjoy the same powers currently exercised by the Leh and Kargil Hill Councils, rather than a diluted version.

The new councils will have authority over:

Land ownership and land allotment within their respective districts.

Recruitment and promotion of district cadre employees.

Independent Council Funds and the power to levy taxes, fees and other charges as permitted by law.

Preparation of district-specific development plans.

Administration of key sectors including health, education, tourism, local infrastructure and social welfare.

Proposal For UT-Level Governing Body

Kundra also outlined the administration's proposal to establish a Union Territory-level institution under a customised Article 371 framework.

The proposed body would exercise legislative, executive, financial and administrative powers and would function above the seven Hill Councils. He described it as a first-of-its-kind governance model, drawing from the best features of similar constitutional and administrative arrangements elsewhere in the country.

He said the structure and powers of the proposed institution would be finalised through consultations between Ladakh's representatives and the Central government.

As part of the process, some powers may be redistributed between the Hill Councils and the proposed UT-level body. However, Kundra said the decision to establish an AHDC in all seven districts is the first concrete step towards the new governance framework.

He added that Panchayati Raj institutions will continue to function alongside the Hill Councils, ensuring elected representation at the village, district and Union Territory levels.