India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaLadakh panchayat polls to be held on November 21

Ladakh panchayat polls to be held on November 21

Leh/Jammu, Oct 21 (PTI): The State Election Commission, Ladakh, has announced that the elections to all panchayat halqas in the Union Territory will be held on November 21, with the entire poll process scheduled to be completed by November 3.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 01:10 AM (IST)

Leh/Jammu, Oct 21 (PTI): The State Election Commission, Ladakh, has announced that the elections to all panchayat halqas in the Union Territory will be held on November 21, with the entire poll process scheduled to be completed by November 30.

Ladakh will witness panchayat elections after eight years.

According to an order issued by State Election Commissioner Sudhanshu Pandey on Wednesday evening, the last election to panchayat halqas in Ladakh was held in November 2018, necessitating the constitution of new panchayat halqas.

According to the proposed schedule, the administrator and the State Election Commission will issue notifications for the polls on October 26. The last date for filing nominations is November 2, while a scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on November 3. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 5.

Polling will be held on November 21 and the entire election process is to be completed by November 30, it said.

The commission has also brought the Model Code of Conduct into immediate effect for candidates and political parties, directing them to adhere to the prescribed guidelines to ensure free and fair elections to Panchayati Raj institutions in Ladakh.

The code prohibits activities that may create communal or caste-based tensions, the use of places of worship for election campaigning, bribery, voter intimidation and other corrupt practices.

It also bars campaigning within 100 metres of polling stations and public meetings during the 48 hours preceding the close of polling.

Political parties and candidates have been directed to obtain the requisite permissions for meetings and processions, maintain law and order, avoid obstructing rival parties' activities and comply with restrictions on the use of public property for election propaganda.

The code further requires the party in power to ensure that the official machinery and personnel are not used for electioneering and that official visits by ministers are not combined with campaigning.

The commission said the Model Code of Conduct and the subsequent instructions issued by it, along with applicable instructions of the Election Commission of India, must be followed by all concerned. PTI AB RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Oct 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 22 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh administration dissolves Kargil Hill Council, vests powers in Deputy Commissioner
Ladakh administration dissolves Kargil Hill Council, vests powers in Deputy Commissioner
India
Rijiju vows action against content creator over racial abuse of Tripura youth
Rijiju vows action against content creator over racial abuse of Tripura youth
India
India, Singapore commence 33rd edition of bilateral maritime exercise in Visakhapatnam
India, Singapore commence 33rd edition of bilateral maritime exercise in Visakhapatnam
India
TN journos questioned, phone seized by police for forensic examination
TN journos questioned, phone seized by police for forensic examination
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute to Jan Sangh Veterans, Vows to Build Party on Their Ideals
MARS MOON MYSTERY: सावधान! 2031 में मंगल के चांद का हिस्सा पहुंचेगा धरती पर! |ABPLIVE
Bollywood Crime Alert: Shooters Allegedly Recce Amitabh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay's Homes in Mumbai
Lucknow Crime Update: Shraddha Dubey's Alleged Aide Aamir Detained in Shiva Sharma Murder Probe
Bollywood Crime: Tiger Shroff Case Exposes Alleged Clandestine Weapon Handover Tactics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget