Ladakh Festival 2026 to showcase UT's vibrancy, vignettes of pan-India cultures

Leh/Jammu, Sept 25 (PTI): Ladakh Festival 2026, to begin Saturday, will showcase the region's rich cultural heritage alongside traditional and contemporary art forms from across the country, with preparations for the three-day event completed, officials said on its eve.

Briefing mediapersons, Secretary Tourism and Culture, Ladakh, Sanjit Rodrigues said the festival has been designed to provide a wider national platform to Ladakh's cultural traditions while bringing together artists and cultural troupes from different parts of India.

"Our annual Ladakh festival begins tomorrow. The festival will be inaugurated at 7:00 pm by the Lt Governor. This time, we have expanded the cultural component of the festival by selecting and bringing in cultural troupes from across the country," he said.

The 25-member Shillong Chamber Choir has arrived in Leh and is rehearsing for the inaugural ceremony, he said.

A 14-member cultural troupe from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has also arrived in Leh and will perform during the festival.

The festival will feature a fusion concert by the North Zone Cultural Centre, with a 47-member team representing different states of the Northern Zone participating in the programme, Rodrigues said.

He said each district of Ladakh will present its own cultural troupe and local artists will also perform -- a comprehensive pan-Ladakh cultural showcase at the Polo Ground.

A Ladakh handloom and handicraft exhibition will be set up at Leh Market along with a food court showcasing authentic local cuisine.

The festival will also feature exhibition polo matches at Chushot Polo Ground and an archery competition in Leh, he added.

For the first time, the Ladakh Festival Archery Cup is being introduced, with each district nominating two of its best teams, he said, adding that a rolling trophy will be awarded annually to the best archery team in Ladakh, highlighting the traditional sport as part of the region's cultural heritage.

A photo exhibition and film screenings will be organised at the Polo Ground, while the Ranthang Art Gallery at Leh Market will host an exhibition of local art and photography. Films by Ladakh artists and photographs showcasing the region will also be part of the festival, he added.

Rodrigues said hotels, restaurants, cafes, homestays and other hospitality partners have been encouraged to promote the festival and facilitate participation by tourists.

A key change this year is the integration of the traditional procession with the evening cultural programme. Nearly 1,000 artists and participants are expected to take part in the procession.

The decision to combine the two programmes followed suggestions from stakeholders and aims to encourage greater public participation in both the procession and the evening cultural programme, he said.

The secretary expressed hope that the festival would promote cultural exchange, showcase Ladakh's traditional heritage, and provide visitors an opportunity to experience the diverse cultural traditions of Ladakh and other parts of India. PTI AB ARB

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