‘Kyun Desh Kharab Kar Raha Hai?’ Abhijeet Dipke Heckled At Delhi Airport Upon Arrival

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP's Abhijeet Dipke criticized PM Modi over activists' detention.

Activists received five-day custody for waving national flag.

Dipke accused government of imposing an undeclared Emergency.

He stated CJP and INDIA bloc share a common cause.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was heckled at an airport upon arriving in Delhi, amid the controversy over the five-day judicial custody of party members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for waving the Indian Tricolour at Jantar Mantar.

After arriving in the national capital, Dipke questioned the action against the two activists, asking whether unfurling the national flag had become a crime. He also drew a comparison with British rule, alleging that people were being jailed for waving the Tricolour in public places.

"Is unfurling the Tricolour in this country a crime? Ashutosh and Saurav have been sent to jail for five days. Why? Because they went to Jantar Mantar and unfurled the Tricolour. The last time this happened was when the British ruled us. During British rule, freedom fighters who unfurled the Tricolour in public places were arrested and jailed. Narendra Modi is doing something similar," Dipke said.

VIDEO | Delhi: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke arrives in Delhi and says, "Is unfurling the Tricolour in this country a crime? Ashutosh and Saurav have been sent to jail for five days. Why? Because they went to Jantar Mantar and unfurled the Tricolour. The last time this happened was when the British ruled us. During British rule, freedom fighters who unfurled the Tricolour in public places were arrested and jailed. Narendra Modi is doing something similar." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

A video circulating on social media showed Dipke being heckled at the airport. One person was heard asking him, "Kyun desh kharab kar raha hai" (Why are you ruining the country?).

Watch | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke booed at an airport. The guy who said "kyun desh kharab kar raha hai" spoke for majority of INDIANS who are literally sick and tired of useless protests every now and then! https://t.co/kCAEeIggPj — Yash Rawat (@india_expert) October 14, 2026

The incident also triggered reactions online, with some social media users backing the heckler and expressing frustration over recurring protests.

‘Impose Emergency Officially If You Have The Guts’: Dipke Targets Modi

Dipke had earlier launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the judicial custody of Das and Ranka, accusing the government of acting like cowards and alleging that the situation resembled an undeclared Emergency.

VIDEO | Napur, Maharashtra: CJP founder Abhijit Dipke reacts Saurav Das and others being sent to 5-day judicial custody, says, "I want to tell Narendra Modi that if you want to impose an emergency in the country, do it officially. Why are you running an unofficial emergency where people are sent to five days of detention just for waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar? Such things did not happen even during the Emergency. If you have the strength, declare the Emergency officially. These people are utter cowards who are hiding behind the police. Since yesterday, Saurav, Ashutosh, and Ajinkya were held in illegal detention and were not even allowed to meet their lawyers. This morning, Saurav and Ashutosh were remanded to five days of judicial custody. What was their crime?" On INDIA bloc protests, he said, "All these protests are fighting for the exact same cause. We all share a single goal, fighting against Gyanesh Kumar, who is rigging elections to help Narendra Modi stay in power. Cockroach Janata Party is an independent pressure group and will always remain so but that does not mean we are against the INDIA bloc. We are fighting for the very same cause." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2026

"If you want to impose an Emergency, then do it officially. Why are you imposing an Emergency like cowards? You are taking people into custody for five days for waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar. Even during the Emergency, this did not happen. You are sending them to five days of judicial custody for this. I want to tell Narendra Modi not to be such a coward. Show some courage. If you want to impose an Emergency, do it officially, if you have the guts," he said.

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Dipke Questions Custody Of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

The CJP founder also alleged that Das, Ranka and another activist, Ajinkya, had been kept in illegal detention since the previous day and were not allowed to meet their lawyers.

"They are all cowards hiding behind the police. Saurav, Ashutosh and Ajinkya had been kept in illegal detention since yesterday. They were not even allowed to meet their lawyers. Today, Saurav and Ashutosh are sent to five days of judicial custody. For what? What was their crime? Their only crime was that they went to Jantar Mantar and waved the Tricolour there. Has waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar become a sin under Narendra Modi's rule?" Dipke said.

When asked why he had been denied security, Dipke dismissed the need for protection, saying, "No, why do I need security? I do not need any security."

CJP Says It Shares Cause With INDIA Bloc

Dipke also maintained that the CJP was an independent pressure group and was not opposed to the INDIA bloc.

"We all have one cause, and we are all fighting for that cause. Gyanesh Kumar is rigging elections and helping Narendra Modi remain in power. We are fighting against him," he said, alleging that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was helping the Prime Minister remain in power.

"CJP was and will remain an independent pressure group, but that does not mean we are against the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc and we are fighting for the same cause," Dipke added.

The latest developments come amid the continuing political confrontation over the detention of CJP members following their protest at Jantar Mantar.

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