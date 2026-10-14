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English NewsNewsIndia‘Kyun Desh Kharab Kar Raha Hai?’ Abhijeet Dipke Heckled At Delhi Airport Upon Arrival

‘Kyun Desh Kharab Kar Raha Hai?’ Abhijeet Dipke Heckled At Delhi Airport Upon Arrival

The development comes after Das and Ranka were taken into judicial custody for five days following their visit to Jantar Mantar, where they waved the Indian flag.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP's Abhijeet Dipke criticized PM Modi over activists' detention.
  • Activists received five-day custody for waving national flag.
  • Dipke accused government of imposing an undeclared Emergency.
  • He stated CJP and INDIA bloc share a common cause.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was heckled at an airport upon arriving in Delhi, amid the controversy over the five-day judicial custody of party members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for waving the Indian Tricolour at Jantar Mantar.

After arriving in the national capital, Dipke questioned the action against the two activists, asking whether unfurling the national flag had become a crime. He also drew a comparison with British rule, alleging that people were being jailed for waving the Tricolour in public places.

"Is unfurling the Tricolour in this country a crime? Ashutosh and Saurav have been sent to jail for five days. Why? Because they went to Jantar Mantar and unfurled the Tricolour. The last time this happened was when the British ruled us. During British rule, freedom fighters who unfurled the Tricolour in public places were arrested and jailed. Narendra Modi is doing something similar," Dipke said.

A video circulating on social media showed Dipke being heckled at the airport. One person was heard asking him, "Kyun desh kharab kar raha hai" (Why are you ruining the country?).

The incident also triggered reactions online, with some social media users backing the heckler and expressing frustration over recurring protests.

‘Impose Emergency Officially If You Have The Guts’: Dipke Targets Modi

Dipke had earlier launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the judicial custody of Das and Ranka, accusing the government of acting like cowards and alleging that the situation resembled an undeclared Emergency.

"If you want to impose an Emergency, then do it officially. Why are you imposing an Emergency like cowards? You are taking people into custody for five days for waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar. Even during the Emergency, this did not happen. You are sending them to five days of judicial custody for this. I want to tell Narendra Modi not to be such a coward. Show some courage. If you want to impose an Emergency, do it officially, if you have the guts," he said.

ALSO READ: Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case: Muskan, Sahil Sentenced To Death

Dipke Questions Custody Of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

The CJP founder also alleged that Das, Ranka and another activist, Ajinkya, had been kept in illegal detention since the previous day and were not allowed to meet their lawyers.

"They are all cowards hiding behind the police. Saurav, Ashutosh and Ajinkya had been kept in illegal detention since yesterday. They were not even allowed to meet their lawyers. Today, Saurav and Ashutosh are sent to five days of judicial custody. For what? What was their crime? Their only crime was that they went to Jantar Mantar and waved the Tricolour there. Has waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar become a sin under Narendra Modi's rule?" Dipke said.

When asked why he had been denied security, Dipke dismissed the need for protection, saying, "No, why do I need security? I do not need any security."

CJP Says It Shares Cause With INDIA Bloc

Dipke also maintained that the CJP was an independent pressure group and was not opposed to the INDIA bloc.

"We all have one cause, and we are all fighting for that cause. Gyanesh Kumar is rigging elections and helping Narendra Modi remain in power. We are fighting against him," he said, alleging that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was helping the Prime Minister remain in power.

"CJP was and will remain an independent pressure group, but that does not mean we are against the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc and we are fighting for the same cause," Dipke added.

The latest developments come amid the continuing political confrontation over the detention of CJP members following their protest at Jantar Mantar.

ALSO READ: Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After 'Hijack' Alert

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka taken into custody?

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody for waving the Indian flag at Jantar Mantar. CJP member Abhijeet Dipke condemned their detention, calling it an 'undeclared Emergency'.

What is Abhijeet Dipke's main criticism of the government's actions?

Abhijeet Dipke accused the government of acting like cowards and imposing an 'undeclared Emergency' by detaining activists for waving the Tricolour. He challenged PM Modi to officially impose an Emergency if the government intends to restrict dissent.

What is the relationship between the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the INDIA bloc, according to Dipke?

Dipke stated that CJP and the INDIA bloc are fighting for the same cause, which is against Gyanesh Kumar rigging elections. He clarified that CJP remains an independent pressure group but is not against the INDIA bloc.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Judicial Custody CJP Saurav Das Ashutosh Ranka ‘Kyun Desh Kharab Kar Raha Hai?’ Abhijeet Dipke Heckled At Delhi Airport
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