Big Boost For Education Sector As Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas Across India

In a significant move to bolster educational infrastructure, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across India. Out of the 57 new KVs, seven will be sponsored by the Union Home Ministry, and the rest by state governments.

Twenty of the newly approved KVs are proposed to be opened in districts where no KV presently exists despite a significant number of Central Government employees.

DA and DR Hike for Central Govt Employees

The Cabinet sanctioned an additional 3% Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners, effective from July 1, 2025. This decision will benefit approximately 49.19 lakh employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners, with an estimated annual financial impact of Rs 10,083.96 crore.

The move comes as a measure to offset the impact of rising inflation and maintain the purchasing power of employees and pensioners

Major Decisions from the Union Cabinet Meeting

The Cabinet approved a six-year Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore to boost domestic pulse production and achieve self-sufficiency by 2030-31. The target is to increase production to 350 lakh tonnes and expand cultivation to 31 million hectares.It also approved an increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for Rabi crops for the 2026–27 marketing season to ensure better income support for farmers.