Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has slammed the Congress government in Telangana for not fulfilling its poll promises. He said that "they (Congress) promise the moon for your votes but never deliver", terming it as "Congress ka Vote Chori".



"Yes, they (Congress) promised 2500 to every woman voter within 100 days of Govt formation. 1.67 Crore Telangana women are waiting for over 600 days. They delivered a Big zero!" KTR said in a post on X.



"They also promised 500 gas cylinders, one Tula gold, two wheelers and what not. Women were to become Crorepathi! But today they are suffering! Their homes bulldozed, their livelihoods snatched. Because this is Congress ka Vote Chori. They promise the moon for your votes but never deliver. Yeh tho Congress nahi...Scam-gress hai! Ek vote ki kimat paanch saal hai!!!," he added.



Earlier this week, KTR sharply criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of negligence in handling the severe flood situation in Telangana. Drawing a comparison to Emperor Nero, KTR said Reddy was reviewing projects like Musi River beautification and the Olympics while the state was drowning in floods.



KTR stated that the state government failed to issue a timely alert to the public despite the Manair River receiving over one lakh cusecs of floodwater. He condemned this as a reckless disregard for people's lives. He also alleged that the delay in rescue operations was caused by state-owned helicopters being used for Congress's election campaign in Bihar.



He contrasted this with the previous BRS government, under which former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promptly deployed helicopters to rescue flood-affected people in Mancherial and Bhupalapally districts.



KTR accused the current government of failing to anticipate the disaster and not making adequate preparations for the monsoon season. He urged the government to heed the latest weather warnings of more heavy rainfall over the next four days and take immediate action.



KTR demanded that the government provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each life lost, Rs 25,000 per acre for crop damage, and "Indiramma homes" for those who have lost their residences.

