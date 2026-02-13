Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A quiet town in Uttarakhand has found itself at the centre of a national conversation, and so has a local gym owner whose split-second decision changed his life. Weeks after his viral declaration, “My name is Mohammad Deepak,” triggered both admiration and backlash, 15 Senior Advocates of the Supreme Court have stepped forward to support his struggling business and offer legal aid.

What began as an act of intervention has now evolved into a broader story about solidarity, consequences, and community response.

The Moment That Sparked It All

On January 26, Deepak Kumar (38), who runs Hulk Gym in Kotdwar, confronted a group allegedly harassing a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper suffering from Parkinson’s disease. The men were pressuring the shopkeeper to remove the word “Baba” from his store’s name.

When asked his identity during the heated exchange, Deepak responded, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.”

The video spread rapidly online. For some, it symbolised unity. For others, it provoked anger.

Days later, on January 31, members of the Bajrang Dal gathered to confront him but were stopped by police. Kotdwar soon appeared divided, those expressing solidarity and those upset by his stand.

Reflecting on the situation earlier, Deepak had said, “Half of the town supports me, but people do not applaud when you do good deeds. Honesty might come at a price.”

From 150 Members To Just 15

The consequences were swift. Hulk Gym’s membership reportedly dropped from around 150 to just 15.

With a monthly rent of ₹40,000 and a home loan to repay, Deepak faced mounting financial strain. Reports indicated that even his household expenses were being supported by his elderly mother’s tea stall.

The business downturn raised questions: How high is the cost of taking a stand?

Supreme Court Senior Advocates Step In

Following media coverage of his financial distress, 15 Senior Advocates of the Supreme Court decided to act. Each contributed ₹10,000, the cost of a one-year gym membership.

The initiative was inspired by CPI(M) MP John Brittas, who had earlier visited the gym and purchased a membership.

According to a senior advocate who led the effort, Deepak initially declined direct financial assistance. In response, the lawyers devised an alternative: they would sponsor annual memberships for aspiring local gym-goers who could not afford the fee. The membership cards would carry the name of the contributing advocate.

Deepak agreed and began issuing receipts.

More lawyers have since joined the initiative. One advocate stated, “More than 20 lawyers have now joined this initiative, ensuring that Deepak has the best possible pro bono representation to challenge the legal repercussions of his January 26 stand for communal harmony.”

Another advocate added that the effort sends a broader message, “while standing up for what is right may carry a heavy price, the community will ensure it does not lead to ruin”.

Social Media Solidarity And Public Support

The campaign has drawn wider attention. Actor Swara Bhaskar and author Harsh Mander also encouraged supporters to purchase gym memberships instead of offering cash donations.

Deepak has maintained his stance. “I have told everyone who reached out that I am not accepting cash. Many people have called for membership,” he said.

Fresh Threats And Heightened Security

Meanwhile, tensions remain. Hindu Raksha Dal leader Pinky Chaudhary posted multiple videos issuing threats and urging followers to gather outside the gym. In one video, he can be seen near police personnel warning that he would “silence” Kumar.

“The Uttarakhand government has stopped us from going there, but my followers are headed there. We will set him straight. If someone hurts the Sanatan sentiments and if some Hindu has hurt the religion, we will correct him,” he said.

In response, Pauri Garhwal police strengthened security arrangements across Kotdwar. In an official statement, district police said:

“The identification and verification of suspicious individuals is also being ensured. Adequate police force has been deployed on major roads, intersections, sensitive locations, market areas, public places, and crowded zones within the town. Police teams are maintaining continuous surveillance through foot patrols and mobile patrols. Strict legal action will be taken against individuals coming from outside to vitiate the atmosphere in Kotdwar or attempting to disturb peace in any manner.”

The Incident That Set Off The Tension

The episode traces back to objections raised over the name of Vakil Ahmed’s garment shop, Baba School Dress. Critics argued that the term “Baba” was associated with the nearby Siddhbali Baba temple and should not be used by a Muslim-owned store.

However, residents noted that several businesses in the area use the word without facing scrutiny. Supporters claimed the objection was rooted more in identity than nomenclature.

Ahmed, who has operated the store for nearly three decades, maintained that the word is widely used across communities.

Deepak later clarified that his response was spontaneous. In an interview, he described himself as “an ordinary person” and said his remark was meant to underline unity rather than provoke division.