TMC-BJP Workers Clash At Kolkata Airport Ahead Of Abhishek Banerjee’s Arrival From Delhi: VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security contained disorder; Banerjee departed safely from airport.

A dramatic political confrontation unfolded at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport late on Friday night, as supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came face-to-face during the arrival of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee from New Delhi.

Banerjee, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour and a key figure in the ruling party’s leadership, landed in Kolkata after a day of high-profile political meetings in the national capital. His arrival attracted party workers and political opponents alike, creating a charged atmosphere that soon spiraled into chaos.

Rival Supporters Engage In Heated Airport Confrontation

Eyewitness videos that quickly gained traction on social media captured scenes of shouting, pushing and scuffles between members of the opposing camps. The confrontation reportedly intensified as both groups gathered near the airport premises to mark Banerjee’s return.

TMC supporters accused BJP activists of arriving with the intention of provoking unrest. According to party workers present at the scene, tensions escalated after allegations surfaced that some individuals had brought eggs to target the TMC leader.

A supporter of Banerjee told ANI: “We requested them not to initiate this culture, they said we taught them this... They started misbehaving with our people... We requested the CRPF to remove them... They took out their arms at the airport, how can they bring arms in the presence of the airport authority?”

#WATCH | West Bengal | Chaos erupts at Kolkata Airport as Abhishek Banerjee is reportedly expected to arrive here from Delhi pic.twitter.com/8e1aOxGeT0 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026



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Viral Video Captures Scuffle Amid Rising Tensions

As the situation worsened, videos circulating online showed a man swinging a helmet during the altercation while others attempted to separate those involved.

Amid the disorder, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar appealed for calm. Addressing those gathered, he urged supporters to avoid further escalation and “maintain peace and have faith in the law.”

Security personnel were seen working to control the crowd and prevent the confrontation from spreading further inside the airport area.

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Political Crisis Within TMC Adds To The Backdrop

The airport incident came on a day already marked by significant political developments for the Trinamool Congress. Earlier in Delhi, Banerjee met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted petitions seeking the disqualification of 20 MPs who recently rebelled against the party.

The lawmakers have announced plans to function separately and align themselves with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a Howrah-based political outfit.