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HomeNewsIndiaTMC-BJP Workers Clash At Kolkata Airport Ahead Of Abhishek Banerjee’s Arrival From Delhi: VIDEO

TMC-BJP Workers Clash At Kolkata Airport Ahead Of Abhishek Banerjee’s Arrival From Delhi: VIDEO

Tensions flared at Kolkata airport as rival TMC and BJP supporters clashed during Abhishek Banerjee’s arrival amid political unrest.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
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  • Security contained disorder; Banerjee departed safely from airport.

A dramatic political confrontation unfolded at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport late on Friday night, as supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came face-to-face during the arrival of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee from New Delhi.

Banerjee, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour and a key figure in the ruling party’s leadership, landed in Kolkata after a day of high-profile political meetings in the national capital. His arrival attracted party workers and political opponents alike, creating a charged atmosphere that soon spiraled into chaos.

Rival Supporters Engage In Heated Airport Confrontation

Eyewitness videos that quickly gained traction on social media captured scenes of shouting, pushing and scuffles between members of the opposing camps. The confrontation reportedly intensified as both groups gathered near the airport premises to mark Banerjee’s return.

TMC supporters accused BJP activists of arriving with the intention of provoking unrest. According to party workers present at the scene, tensions escalated after allegations surfaced that some individuals had brought eggs to target the TMC leader.

A supporter of Banerjee told ANI: “We requested them not to initiate this culture, they said we taught them this... They started misbehaving with our people... We requested the CRPF to remove them... They took out their arms at the airport, how can they bring arms in the presence of the airport authority?”


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Viral Video Captures Scuffle Amid Rising Tensions

As the situation worsened, videos circulating online showed a man swinging a helmet during the altercation while others attempted to separate those involved. 

Amid the disorder, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar appealed for calm. Addressing those gathered, he urged supporters to avoid further escalation and “maintain peace and have faith in the law.”

Security personnel were seen working to control the crowd and prevent the confrontation from spreading further inside the airport area.

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Political Crisis Within TMC Adds To The Backdrop

The airport incident came on a day already marked by significant political developments for the Trinamool Congress. Earlier in Delhi, Banerjee met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and submitted petitions seeking the disqualification of 20 MPs who recently rebelled against the party.

The lawmakers have announced plans to function separately and align themselves with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a Howrah-based political outfit. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What other political event happened on the same day?

Earlier, Banerjee met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to submit petitions seeking the disqualification of 20 rebel TMC MPs. They announced plans to align with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Kolkata Airport TMC West Bengal BJP .TMC
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