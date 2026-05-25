The sculpture was demolished because the State Sports Minister deemed it 'ugly' and 'meaningless'. It was also criticized by football fans for its bizarre design.
Kolkata's 70-Foot Messi Statue Sway In High Winds On VIP Road, Locals Fear Collapse
Strong winds caused the 70-foot Lionel Messi statue on Kolkata’s VIP Road to sway, alarming locals who fear it may collapse. A police complaint has been filed seeking urgent action.
- Controversial Salt Lake Stadium sculpture demolished following state government orders.
- Sports Minister called the 'Biswa Bangla' logo sculpture 'ugly'.
The strong winds on Monday caused the 70-foot-tall statue of footballer Lionel Messi near the Lake Town Clock Tower crossing on VIP Road to sway, triggering concern among local residents over possible accident. According to local residents, the structure appeared unstable amid gusty weather conditions, prompting worries that it could collapse and pose a threat to commuters and pedestrians passing through the busy stretch.
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Lake Town, West Bengal: A statue of Lionel Messi located near Lake Town Clock Tower crossing on VIP Road is reportedly swaying in strong winds. Locals fear it may fall and cause a safety hazard. A complaint has been filed at the Lake Town Police Station, and there are calls for… pic.twitter.com/8wQco78E5M— IANS (@ians_india) May 25, 2026
Complaint Filed At Police Station
Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at the Lake Town Police Station seeking immediate intervention to prevent any untoward incident.
Locals have urged authorities to either reinforce the structure or relocate the statue to a safer location before it turns into a public safety hazard.
Statue Installed In 2025, Sparked Criticism
Biswa Bangla Football Statue Demolished
A controversial sculpture outside the VVIP gate of Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, officially known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, was demolished on Saturday following directions from the West Bengal government, officials said.
State Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik had earlier announced that the structure, often criticised by football fans as bizarre and lacking meaning, would be removed from the stadium premises.
The sculpture, installed during the stadium’s 2017 renovation, featured a pair of legs up to the waist topped with the ‘Biswa Bangla’ logo, while the word ‘Joyee’ was inscribed on a football placed near the feet. The design was reportedly conceptualised during the tenure of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Minister Calls Sculpture ‘Ugly’
Calling the structure “ugly” and “meaningless,” West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik said the sculpture outside Salt Lake Stadium lacked both symbolism and aesthetic appeal.
“Such an ugly-looking statue, two legs cut at the torso with a football above it, does not make any sense. It does not look aesthetically pleasing either, so we will not keep such a grotesque structure that has no meaning,” Pramanik told reporters.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was the sculpture outside Salt Lake Stadium demolished?
When was the controversial sculpture installed?
The sculpture was installed in 2017, during the stadium's renovation, and ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.