Waiter Arrested After Brahmin Actor Alleges Beef Served Instead Of Mutton At Kolkata Pub

Waiter Arrested After Brahmin Actor Alleges Beef Served Instead Of Mutton At Kolkata Pub

A waiter at Kolkata’s Olypub was arrested after actor Sayak Chakraborty alleged he was served beef instead of mutton, sparking online outrage.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A controversy erupted at Olypub, one of Kolkata’s most iconic eateries on Park Street, after a waiter was arrested over allegations that cow meat was served to a customer who had ordered mutton steak. The incident has triggered a wider debate on food practices, religious sensitivities, and the role of social media in escalating local disputes.

The complaint was lodged by Bengali actor and social media influencer Sayak Chakraborty, who visited the pub with two friends on Friday night. What began as a routine dinner outing soon turned into a police case that drew intense online attention.

Bengali Actor Served Beef Instead Of Mutton

According to Chakraborty, the group had ordered a mutton steak. The situation took a turn when a second steak was brought to the table, even though only one had been requested. When questioned, restaurant staff reportedly identified the second dish as mutton, leading to the inference that the first steak served was beef, as per a report on India Today.

Chakraborty later shared a video recounting the episode and confronting Olypub staff. The clip, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, shows an employee acknowledging that an error had taken place. During the exchange, Chakraborty invoked his religious identity, stating he was a Brahmin and accusing the waiter of hurting his religious sentiments by serving beef despite a clear order for mutton.

Police Action

After the video went viral, Park Street police took cognisance of the matter and registered a case. The waiter involved, identified as Shiekh Nasiruddin, was arrested on Saturday under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts intended to outrage religious feelings, a per News18.

The arrest added a legal dimension to what had initially appeared to be a dispute over food service. 

Online Backlash & Actor’s Clarification

The incident quickly snowballed online, drawing sharp reactions from users across platforms. While some supported Chakraborty’s complaint, others accused him of attempting to provoke communal discord. A section of users went further, labelling him a BJP agent and alleging political motives behind the video.

Amid the backlash, Chakraborty deleted the original clip and issued a clarification. He denied any intention to politicise or communalise the issue, asserting that his work and personal beliefs have consistently promoted social harmony. He pointed out that he has Muslim friends, has celebrated Eid at a friend’s home, and strongly believes religion should not divide people.

“I have no intention of triggering Hindu-Muslim riots,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the actor respond to the online backlash?

Amid backlash, Sayak Chakraborty deleted the original video and issued a clarification. He denied any intention to politicize or communalize the issue and asserted his commitment to social harmony.

Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
KOLKATA
