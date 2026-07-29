India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaEVM Verification Conducted In 14 Kolathur Booths After Stalin's 2026 Election Defeat

EVM Verification Conducted In 14 Kolathur Booths After Stalin's 2026 Election Defeat

DMK leaders monitored EVM verification in 14 Kolathur polling booths after MK Stalin's 2026 Assembly election defeat and raised concerns over the Symbol Loading Unit process.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 04:11 PM (IST)

Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) A verification process for EVMs used in 14 polling booths within the Kolathur Assembly constituency, from where DMK president M K Stalin lost the April 2026 poll, was held on Wednesday, the party's Legal Wing secretary N R Elangovan said.

Stalin was defeated by TVK candidate VS Babu by a margin of 8,795 votes in the constituency in the recently held elections. A total of 35 candidates contested in the Kolathur Assembly contituency.

Addressing the media here, Elangovan highlighted procedures regarding the "Symbol Loading Unit" attached to the EVMs.

He noted that while the Ballot Unit, Control Unit, and VVPAT undergo regular testing, the Symbol Loading Unit is fitted only three days prior to the election, outside of standard monitoring.

Elangovan cited a Supreme Court directive that provides a new opportunity to file a petition within seven days after the election to verify if the machines functioned correctly. "Based on this, we submitted a petition, and today we must see if that processor is working properly," he stated. The election was held on April 23.

Responding to queries on the scope of the verification, Elangovan confirmed that the process involves 14 polling booths. He further added that engineers were present at the venue.

"Once they explain, we will decide how to proceed further," he said.

Meanwhile, DMK ex-MLA PK Sekar Babu, who also visited the election office to oversee the process, described it as a "mock poll" review.

Babu stated that he visited in his capacity as the district representative to observe the initiation of the proceedings for the 14 polling stations.

Lawyers and the Chief Election Agent for the Kolathur constituency were also present at the venue.

Stalin had reportedly moved the EC complaining that votes likely to have cast for him were not recorded in the said 14 polling stations. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms

Published at : 29 Jul 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
MK Stalin DMK Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Kolathur Constituency EVM Verification
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
EVM Verification Conducted In 14 Kolathur Booths After Stalin's 2026 Election Defeat
EVM Verification Conducted In 14 Kolathur Booths After Stalin's 2026 Election Defeat
India
Jitendra Singh Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over July 21 Protest Outside PM's Residence, Calls It 'FOMO'
Jitendra Singh Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over July 21 Protest Outside PM's Residence, Calls It 'FOMO'
India
'No Cash, No Paper Leaks': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says 69,000 Govt Jobs Given On Merit, Blasts BJP
'No Cash, No Paper Leaks': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says 69,000 Govt Jobs Given On Merit, Blasts BJP
India
SC Clears Manmohan Singh In Talabira-II Coal Block Case Nearly 2 Years After His Death
SC Clears Manmohan Singh In Talabira-II Coal Block Case Nearly 2 Years After His Death
Advertisement

Videos

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Opposition Questions NTA Over Paper Leak Issue, Demands Major Exam Reforms
Student Protest: CGPK Founder Abhijeet Deepak Warns of Fresh Protest Over Student Issues
Punjab Politics: Congress Protests Against Punjab Government Over Alleged Paper Leak Cases
Political Protest: Samajwadi Party Targets Government Over Ram Temple Donation Allegations
Parliament Strategy: Opposition Raises Anti-Defection Law Debate Amid Parliament’s Paper Leak Discussion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget