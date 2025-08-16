Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Man Buried After Bodies Interchanged At Kochi Care Home, Exhumation Carried Out

The confusion involved the bodies of Antony, a native of Kumbalangi, and Peter, a resident of Palluruthy, both in Kochi city.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kochi, Aug 16 (IANS) In a shocking incident, two bodies kept at a palliative care centre in Palluruthy in Kochi were mistakenly interchanged, leading to the wrong burial of one man and forcing an exhumation under police supervision.

The confusion involved the bodies of Antony, a native of Kumbalangi, and Peter, a resident of Palluruthy, both in Kochi city. Antony’s body had been kept in cold storage at the palliative care centre as his relatives living abroad could not reach home immediately.

Peter’s body was also kept alongside, according to a local media report.

On Thursday, Peter’s relatives collected what they believed to be his body and conducted funeral rites at a nearby church.

Since the last rites were held directly at the church and not at his residence due to a lack of proper facilities and space, there was no public viewing of the body.

The error came to light only the following day, when Antony’s family members, who had returned from abroad, arrived to claim his remains.

To their shock, they found that Peter’s body was still in storage, while Antony’s body had already been buried.

The palliative care centre employees and the villagers alerted the church authorities concerned, and both families were informed about the goof-up.

After discussions, it was decided to exhume Antony’s body, which had been buried the previous day. The exhumation was carried out in the presence of police and church officials.

Later, Antony’s body was taken to Kumbalangi, where his relatives conducted the last rites at the local church.

Meanwhile, Peter’s body was also buried by his family at the Palluruthy church once the dispute was resolved.

The incident has sparked debate over the lack of proper identification and verification procedures at palliative care centres and mortuaries.

Locals have demanded stricter rules to prevent such distressing errors in the future, pointing out that grieving families should never be put through such an ordeal.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Kerala
