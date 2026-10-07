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English NewsNewsIndiaKiren Rijiju Targets Congress Over 'Vote Chori' Row, Praises Kapil Sibal

Kiren Rijiju Targets Congress Over 'Vote Chori' Row, Praises Kapil Sibal

Rijiju also referred to former Union law minister M Veerappa Moily, claiming that his earlier speech in the Lok Sabha had undermined the Congress' position on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 09:52 AM (IST)

BJP leader Kiren Rijiju took a swipe at the Congress over its allegations of 'vote chori', citing former Union minister Kapil Sibal's earlier remarks in Parliament to attack the opposition party. Rijiju said on Tuesday that while he did not like Sibal because he had defended "corrupt and anti-social elements", the former Union minister won his appreciation for the first time over the vote theft issue.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "I don't like Kapil Sibal because he always defends corrupt and anti-social elements. But for the first time, I like him because through his old speech in Parliament as Law Minister, he has exposed the Congress party's fake 'vote chori' drama."

Rijiju Says Congress Has Been 'Exposed'

Rijiju also referred to former Union law minister M Veerappa Moily, claiming that his earlier speech in the Lok Sabha had undermined the Congress' position on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"Another Law Minister from the Congress government, Shri M. Veerappa Moily, through his old speech in the Lok Sabha, demolished the Congress party's agenda on EVMs. Congress has now been completely exposed," Rijiju said.

Rijiju Calls Opposition March 'Drama'

The remarks came after INDIA bloc MPs marched towards the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Security forces stopped the protesters on their way to the poll panel's office.

Rijiju described the opposition protest as a "drama".

"Every day, the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi and his allies keep doing this drama and attacking the Election Commission and the Supreme Court. It is time to stop this drama. This drama has been going on continuously since 2014. How long will it continue?" he said, according to IANS.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sibal Kiren RIjiju Vote Chori 'vote Chori'
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