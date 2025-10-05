Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘Rahul Gandhi First LoP To Speak Against Country Abroad’: Kiren Rijiju Slams Colombia Remarks, Cites Indira Gandhi

Kiren Rijiju criticised Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Colombia, accusing him of misrepresenting India and tarnishing its reputation. Rijiju stated Gandhi is first LoP to speak against the country abroad.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday criticised Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in Colombia, saying that he is the first LoP who went abroad and spoke against the country and its system and democracy.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi is misrepresenting the facts about India, and his actions could tarnish the country's reputation.

In an interview with ANI, Rijiju said, "I have also heard what Rahul Gandhi said in Colombia, he said India cannot lead the world. What he said is very wrong. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken lead in various fields. Our LoP went abroad and said that India cannot be a global leader. The problem is that if people abroad get the impression that everyone in India is like Rahul Gandhi, it would tarnish the country's reputation."

"There are intelligent people in our country, we have good leaders and people with good ideology. But if Rahul Gandhi speaks like this, people would think that such people are higher in number in India. This is not right..." the Union Minister stated.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister further defended BJP's response on Rahul Gandhi's statements, saying that the party's response is not driven by personal animosity, but rather due to his actions as the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

He further stated that no previous leader of oppositions, including Indira Gandhi, Lal Krishna Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sushma Swaraj, and Sharad Pawar, has ever made statements against the country or government while abroad.

Asked why BJP always react to Gandhi's remarks, Rijiju said, "We have nothing to do with him personally. He is LoP... If he speaks irresponsibly, we will not like it. Even Indira Gandhi ji was LoP after losing elections, but she never spoke about the country outside and all other LoPs after her, whether it is Lal Krishna Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sushma Swaraj, Sharad Pawar..."

"Show me one LoP who has ever gone outside India and made statements against the country or the Government. Rahul Gandhi is the first LoP who goes abroad and speaks against the country, our system and our democracy," the Union Minister asserted.

Recently, at an event at EIA University of Colombia, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, asserting that the biggest challenge India is witnessing is the attack on its democracy.

"India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader argued that the democratic system remains crucial for diversity, allowing different traditions, customs, and ideas, including religious beliefs, to thrive. However, he added, the democratic system in India is under attack, which is a "major risk" or threat.

"India has multiple religions, traditions, and languages -- in fact, the country is essentially a conversation between all these people and cultures. Different traditions, religions, and ideas require space, and the best method for creating that space is the democratic system," Gandhi said.

"Currently, there is a wholesale attack on this democratic system, and that is a major risk. Another big risk is the tension between different conceptions in parts of the country. With 16-17 major languages and many religions, it is crucial to allow these diverse traditions to thrive and give them the space they need," he added.

Gandhi also attacked the RSS-BJP duo, saying that "cowardice" was at the heart of their ideology.

"This is the nature of BJP-RSS. If you notice a statement of the foreign minister, he said, 'China is much more powerful than us. How can I pick a fight with them?' At the heart of the ideology is cowardice," the Congress leader said.

The BJP has raised strong objections against remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, labelling them as "anti-India" and "insulting" to the nation. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
