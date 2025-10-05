Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday strongly countered the Congress party's allegations regarding curbs on free speech and suppressing the voice of political parties, accusing the opposition party of misusing the idea of freedom of expression for politics.

In an interview to ANI, Rijiju said that those who claim their voices are being suppressed are, in reality furthering their divisive agenda for the country.

"In our country, those who talk about freedom of speech are the people who want to separate Jammu and Kashmir and the North East from the nation. Is this what you call freedom of speech? They should have talked about safeguarding the rights given in the Constitution, that should have been the fundamental rights, not talking about breaking the country, supporting Maoists, or defending Article 370 in Kashmir."

The Union Minister further alleged that Congress leaders often use their political platforms to launch personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while simultaneously claiming that there is no space for dissent. The Parliamentary minister criticised the repeated attacks on the PM, which are being presented as legitimate dissent, stating that they do not amount to genuine free speech.

"From morning to evening, they keep on abusing PM Modi and say there is no freedom to speak. They want to misuse this freedom of expression to such an extent that they want to split the nation," Rijiju said.

Furthermore, he criticised Rahul Gandhi over the latter's recent remarks in Colombia, stating that he is the first Congress MP to have become the Leader of the Opposition and gone abroad to speak against the country, its system, and democracy.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi is misrepresenting the facts about India, and his actions could tarnish the country's reputation.

In an interview with ANI, Rijiju said, "I have also heard what Rahul Gandhi said in Colombia, he said India cannot lead the world. What he said is very wrong. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has taken lead in various fields. Our LoP went abroad and said that India cannot be a global leader. The problem is that if people abroad get the impression that everyone in India is like Rahul Gandhi, it would tarnish the country's reputation."

"There are intelligent people in our country, we have good leaders and people with good ideology. But if Rahul Gandhi speaks like this, people would think that such people are higher in number in India. This is not right..." the Union Minister stated.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister further defended BJP's response on Rahul Gandhi's statements, saying that the party's response is not driven by personal animosity, but rather due to his actions as the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

He further stated that no previous leader of the opposition, including Indira Gandhi, Lal Krishna Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sushma Swaraj, and Sharad Pawar, has ever made statements against the country or government while abroad.

Asked why BJP always react to Gandhi's remarks, Rijiju said, "We have nothing to do with him personally. He is LoP... If he speaks irresponsibly, we will not like it. Even Indira Gandhi ji was LoP after losing elections, but she never spoke about the country outside and all other LoPs after her, whether it is Lal Krishna Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sushma Swaraj, Sharad Pawar..."

"Show me one LoP who has ever gone outside India and made statements against the country or the Government. Rahul Gandhi is the first LoP who goes abroad and speaks against the country, our system and our democracy," the Union Minister asserted.

Recently, at an event at EIA University of Colombia, Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government, asserting that the biggest challenge India is witnessing is the attack on its democracy.

"India has strong capabilities in areas like engineering and healthcare, so I am very optimistic about the country. But at the same time, there are also flaws in the structure that India has to correct. The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India," Gandhi said.

