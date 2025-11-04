Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India

‘India Can Never Break Or Disintegrate’: Kiren Rijiju On Why Incidents Like Nepal Are Impossible Here

Kiren Rijiju said incidents like coups or revolts can never happen in India, citing the nation’s strong character, unity, and powerful Constitution as key reasons for its stability.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dehradun, Nov 4: Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that incidents like Nepal cannot happen in India because the character and Constitution of the country are different from the rest of the world.

"People who do not understand India say that a coup, military rule or a civilian revolt can happen in this country, too. But I am very sure that such incidents can never happen in India," he said, while citing examples of the erstwhile Soviet Union and neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Speaking at 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav 2025' here on Monday, Rijiju cited two reasons for this: first, the character of India is very different from the world where rule-abiding religious people live; second, the Constitution, which was prepared in two years and 11 months after a lengthy debate on every subject, "is very beautiful." "We Indians are different from the rest of the world. This country can never break or disintegrate. The system is such that anything can happen in the world, but India will always remain safe," he stressed.

He advised everyone not to believe in the "narrative" peddled on social media, and they should remain "alert." Rijiju claimed that there are forces inside and outside the country trying to destabilise the country and portray India in a negative light; however, despite such efforts, India is thriving and will continue to do so, he emphasised. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Kiren RIjiju Nepal Coup India Constitution Coup In India
