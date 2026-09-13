Killing of Gonda trader intensifies political activity around Nishad community in UP

Gonda/Barabanki (UP), Sep 12 (PTI): The killing of a 45-year-old trader in Gonda has intensified political activity around the Nishad community, with the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Nishad Party and other groups seeking to reach out to the bereaved family amid growing anger over the incident.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai and party workers were detained while trying to meet Vinod Kumar Sahani’s family in Reksadiya village.

Barabanki and Gonda police stopped Rai’s convoy near Shahpur toll plaza and took him to Masoli police station following an argument.

Rai, who was accompanied by more than 60 Congress workers, including senior leaders, held a dharna at the police station and questioned the action, saying he was going to meet the bereaved family and not attend any political programme.

Around 90 minutes later, Congress leaders returned after police officers assured them that action would be taken against the accused within five days.

The detention triggered a political exchange, with Congress leaders questioning why they were being prevented from meeting the family when other political leaders had visited them.

Former minister and SP leader Yogesh Pratap Singh also hit out at the government after UP minister Sanjay Nishad questioned how he had reached the victim's house.

Singh said he did not need anyone's permission to visit a victim's family in his own area, which he had represented several times.

"If the minister feels there has been negligence by the police or administration, he should raise the issue strongly within the government," Singh said, demanding a fair probe and strict action against all those responsible.

A CPI(ML) team also visited Sahani's village and alleged that the killing was linked to "feudal dominance, caste supremacy and political patronage".

The party demanded a probe into the role of all those involved as well as their alleged political or other patrons.

The incident follows outreach by several parties to Sahani's family.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav spoke to Sahani's son Raja Sahani over the phone and assured him of all possible help, while other party leaders like Singh and Kajal Nishad also met them.

Congress leader Triloki Nath Tiwari had earlier met the family, while Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani reached Lucknow during the post-mortem.

Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad led a protest at the Gonda district headquarters on Friday, demanding stringent action against the accused, death penalty for the killers, demolition of their houses, Rs 5 crore compensation, a government job for a family member and security for the bereaved family.

The killing has also triggered a dispute over Sahani's political affiliation. The SP described him as its worker, while the Nishad Party claimed he was its campaigner. People close to Sahani, however, said he was associated with the VIP.

In a Facebook video posted on September 4, Sahani raised questions about Sanjay Nishad and ended it with "Jai VIP". Mukesh Sahani later described him as his "revolutionary comrade".

The Nishad community, an important electoral constituency in eastern and central Uttar Pradesh, has become a focus of political outreach ahead of the assembly elections.

Sanjay Nishad's Nishad Party is an ally of the BJP, while rival parties have also sought to consolidate support among the community.

Sahani, who ran a utensils shop, was attacked by a group of men on September 9 following a dispute over social media posts.

He was taken to KGMU in Lucknow for treatment but died the next day. Police have arrested Shubham Singh alias Golu, Subhash Singh and Akash Singh in connection with the killing.

Police on Saturday arrested another accused, Varun Singh alias Anshu, in connection with the killing and sent him to 14 days' judicial custody, taking the total number of arrests to four.

According to Paraspur SHO Krishna Gopal Rai, the accused told police that the dispute arose over Sahani's alleged social media posts concerning women.

He allegedly said Sahani was stopped on the road on the day of the incident and, during an altercation, he hit him on the head with a stick.

One named accused and some unidentified persons are still absconding, police said, adding that security has been deployed at the victim's house.

Three police personnel, including the Paraspur SHO, were suspended for alleged negligence in handling the case.

The victim's family and villagers had earlier protested with his body at Shahpur crossing, demanding stringent action against police personnel accused of negligence. The last rites were performed at Kamiyar Ghat on Friday after talks with the administration.

The CPI(ML), citing its fact-finding report, alleged that Sahani had been vocal on social media against caste oppression and social injustice and that this aspect should also be examined as part of the investigation. PTI COR CDN KSI KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)