Kharge Urges PM Modi, Shah To Deploy NDRF In Flood-Hit Nepal As 320 Indians Remain Untraceable

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress President Kharge urged government to intensify Nepal rescue efforts.

Kharge also requested humanitarian aid, citing 320 uncontactable Indians.

India has sent aid, rescue teams; 84 nationals rescued.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intensify rescue and evacuation efforts for Indians stranded in flood-hit Nepal and ensure their safe return to India. He also suggested deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to assist in relief operations.

In separate letters to PM Modi and Shah, Kharge also called for immediate humanitarian and disaster-relief assistance to Nepal in coordination with its government, amid the devastation caused by flash floods that have killed over 600 people and left 1,924 missing.

Kharge Flags 320 Uncontactable Indians

In his letter to Modi, Kharge expressed concern over the loss of life and widespread destruction caused by the August 26 flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district and the Bhotekoshi river system.

Citing the scale of the disaster, he said thousands of people were in urgent need of food, medicines, shelter and other essential assistance.

"I request you to ensure that adequate humanitarian and relief assistance is provided to the affected people of Nepal in coordination with the Government of Nepal," Kharge wrote to PM Modi.

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He also urged the government to direct the concerned authorities to step up rescue and evacuation operations for Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin stranded in different parts of Nepal and make arrangements for their early and safe return.

Kharge specifically referred to the Ministry of External Affairs' latest information that around 320 Indian nationals remained uncontactable.

"I hope the Government of India will take immediate steps to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time," he said.

MEA has confirmed that 84 Indian nationals have been rescued so far. The rescued people include 21 Tamil Nadu residents who returned to India on Friday and 63 workers from the Trishuli-I hydropower project.

Kharge Calls For NDRF Deployment

In his letter to Shah, Kharge urged the government to consider deploying National Disaster Response Force teams in Nepal wherever required and in coordination with the Nepalese government.

He said the NDRF's expertise in responding to natural disasters could provide valuable support for rescue, evacuation, and relief operations.

"Deployment of teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), wherever required and in coordination with the Government of Nepal, may be considered to assist in rescue, evacuation and relief operations in the affected areas," Kharge wrote.

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Meanwhile, an 11-member Indian team reached Nepal on Saturday at the request of the Nepal government to assist local authorities. The team includes medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts and has been sent to areas affected by the flash floods.

India has been providing relief and rescue support to Nepal as operations continue in the flood-hit areas. The third Indian flight carrying humanitarian assistance reached Kathmandu on Friday, with the supplies handed over to Nepal's minister Mahabir Pun.

The flash floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on August 26, causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.