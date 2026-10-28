Kharge Calls INDIA Bloc Leaders For Public Impeachment Event Against CEC

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited INDIA bloc leaders to his Delhi residence on October 30 for a public impeachment-style programme targeting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The Congress is also planning a ‘Dilli Chalo’ march and a public rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 as part of its ongoing protest against the Election Commission of India.

In a letter to opposition leaders, Kharge asked them to gather at 10 Rajaji Marg at 3.30 pm on October 30 for the programme. “I request you to kindly assemble on 30 October 2026 at 3.30 pm at 10 Rajaj Marg, in connection with the public impeachment of the CEC. Kindly make it convenient to attend,” the letter stated.

INDIA Bloc Protests Against SIR, Seeks CEC's Removal

The INDIA bloc has been opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and has repeatedly demanded the resignation or removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, citing alleged electoral irregularities and concerns over voter deletions.

The opposition's demonstrations have also led to police action in Delhi, with more than 100 protesters detained amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital. Congress and its allies have said they will continue their agitation until accountability is ensured within the Election Commission.

Delhi Police Issues NOC For November 1 Rally

Delhi Police has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC), from the law-and-order perspective, for the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. The clearance is subject to permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with conditions laid down by the police.

The rally is scheduled to take place from 10 am to 5 pm. Organisers have been instructed to ensure that the event concludes by 5 pm, after which participants must begin dispersing. The police have made it clear that the programme cannot be extended and that overnight stays at the venue, either before or after the rally, will not be allowed.

The organisers have also been asked to arrange adequate water tankers and toilet facilities, including separate toilets for women. Volunteers must be deployed in sufficient numbers and wear uniform clothing or common identification badges to help police identify them and ensure the event proceeds smoothly.

The police have further specified that no march towards any destination other than Ramlila Maidan will be permitted. Organisers have also been asked to submit the list of invitees and volunteers, a minute-by-minute schedule of the programme, and details of the buses to be used, including their registration numbers.