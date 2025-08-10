Popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir had a heartwarming Raksha Bandhan celebration with his students in Patna this year. More than 15,000 female students tied him rakhi as they joined the massive celebration hosted by Khan Sir. The videos and photos from the gathering have also gone viral on social media.

In an Instagram video posted on his account Khan Global Studies on August 9, he shared that over 15,000 female students had tied rakhis on him as he showcased the strong bond he shared with his students.

In the video, Khan Sir shared that he was overwhelmed to receive the affection of so many students and that he considers his female students as his sisters. His video garnered more than eight million views on Instagram in less than 24 hours.

“Today, the number of rakhis tied to my wrist was more than 15,000. These rakhis are so heavy that I am not even able to raise my hand. Iss kalyug mein hum itne saubhagyashali hai (I am so fortunate to have such an experience in today's day and age). How do I even get up? This is so heavy,” Khan Sir can be heard saying in Hindi in the video.

He went on to thank his students for appreciating and trusting him, not just as a tutor, but also as a brother figure, irrespective of the difference in religion.

"In this Kaliyug, I am so fortunate that so many Rakhis have been tied to me. Now, how will I get up?," he said. Khan Sir also announced a crash course worth Rs 99 as a gift for his sisters and as a token of appreciation.

“These girls ignored caste, religion, states and other factors to tie me rakhis. This shows humanity. There can't be a better festival than this (Raksha Bandhan),” he added.

Speaking to reporters during the Raksha Bandhan event hosted by him at SK Memorial Hall in Patna, Khan Sir said: "It is my good fortune that my students tie rakhi. We have to protect our rich culture. Raksha Bandhan is a festival for brother and sister. And this thread denotes the bond and affection."

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the sibling bond, where sisters tie a sacred thread (rakhi) around their brothers' wrists as a symbol of love, trust, and protection. Brothers promise to protect their sisters and offer gifts or tokens of appreciation to them in return.