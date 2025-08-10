Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Iss Kalyug Mei...': Khan Sir Shares 15,000 Female Students Tied Him Rakhi, Gifts Them Special Crash Course

'Iss Kalyug Mei...': Khan Sir Shares 15,000 Female Students Tied Him Rakhi, Gifts Them Special Crash Course

Khan Sir, a popular educator, celebrated Raksha Bandhan in Patna with over 15,000 female students who tied him Rakhis. He expressed gratitude for their affection, considering them his sisters, and highlighted the unity transcending caste and religion.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 05:08 PM (IST)

Popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir had a heartwarming Raksha Bandhan celebration with his students in Patna this year. More than 15,000 female students tied him rakhi as they joined the massive celebration hosted by Khan Sir. The videos and photos from the gathering have also gone viral on social media.

In an Instagram video posted on his account Khan Global Studies on August 9, he shared that over 15,000 female students had tied rakhis on him as he showcased the strong bond he shared with his students. 

In the video, Khan Sir shared that he was overwhelmed to receive the affection of so many students and that he considers his female students as his sisters. His video garnered more than eight million views on Instagram in less than 24 hours.

“Today, the number of rakhis tied to my wrist was more than 15,000. These rakhis are so heavy that I am not even able to raise my hand. Iss kalyug mein hum itne saubhagyashali hai (I am so fortunate to have such an experience in today's day and age). How do I even get up? This is so heavy,” Khan Sir can be heard saying in Hindi in the video.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khan Global Studies (@khanglobalstudies_official)


He went on to thank his students for appreciating and trusting him, not just as a tutor, but also as a brother figure, irrespective of the difference in religion.

"In this Kaliyug, I am so fortunate that so many Rakhis have been tied to me. Now, how will I get up?," he said. Khan Sir also announced a crash course worth Rs 99 as a gift for his sisters and as a token of appreciation.

“These girls ignored caste, religion, states and other factors to tie me rakhis. This shows humanity. There can't be a better festival than this (Raksha Bandhan),” he added.

Speaking to reporters during the Raksha Bandhan event hosted by him at SK Memorial Hall in Patna, Khan Sir said: "It is my good fortune that my students tie rakhi. We have to protect our rich culture. Raksha Bandhan is a festival for brother and sister. And this thread denotes the bond and affection."

Raksha Bandhan is a  festival that celebrates the sibling bond, where sisters tie a sacred thread (rakhi) around their brothers' wrists as a symbol of love, trust, and protection. Brothers promise to protect their sisters and offer gifts or tokens of appreciation to them in return.

 

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakshabandhan Khan Sir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Pakistan Brought To Its Knees’: PM Modi Hails Role Of Make In India, Bengaluru Youth In Op Sindoor Victory
‘Pakistan Brought To Its Knees’: PM Modi Hails Role Of Make In India, Bengaluru Youth In Op Sindoor Victory
India
'Some Boss Is Jealous': Rajnath Singh's Veiled Attack On Trump
'Some Boss Is Jealous': Rajnath Singh's Veiled Attack On Trump
India
'Aapko Phir Mauka Milega': PM Modi's Promise To Naval Chief Tripathi After India-Pak Ceasefire—Report
'Aapko Phir Mauka Milega': PM Modi's Promise To Naval Chief Tripathi After India-Pak Ceasefire—Report
Cities
PM Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains At KSR Railway Station In Bengaluru
PM Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains At KSR Railway Station In Bengaluru
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Elephant Causes Chaos at Dehradun Toll Plaza, Car Damaged
Nagpur Construction Slab Collapse Injures 17 Workers; Rescue and Safety Measures Underway
Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget