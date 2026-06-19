Two Khalistan Zindabad Force Operatives Deported From Malaysia, Arrested At Delhi Airport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court remanded operatives; police continue investigating wider terror network.

In a major counter-terrorism operation, Punjab Police, with support from central agencies and the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), has secured the deportation of two alleged operatives linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) from Malaysia.

The two accused were arrested upon their arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on June 17 and were subsequently brought to Punjab for further investigation, police said.

Authorities identified the accused as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Ambala, and Manjeet Singh from Patiala. Investigators allege that both played key roles in a Malaysia-based network connected to a KZF-backed terror module targeting critical railway infrastructure in Punjab.

Linked to Railway Freight Corridor Attacks

According to Punjab Police, the two accused were associated with a terror network involved in attacks on dedicated freight corridor railway lines in the state.

The arrests are linked to investigations into an IED blast near Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district on January 23, 2026, and an attempted explosion near Shambhu in Patiala district on April 27, 2026.

Police had earlier dismantled the terror module allegedly responsible for the incidents, describing the railway freight corridor as one of the intended targets of the conspiracy.

ALSO READ | ‘Frankenstein State’: India Slams Pakistan At UN Over Terrorism and PoJK Policies

Earlier Probe Led to Major Recoveries

During the initial phase of the investigation, Punjab Police arrested four accused allegedly connected to the module.

Officials said the operation resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and explosives, including an RPG launcher, an improvised explosive device (IED), RDX explosives, hand grenades and sophisticated pistols along with ammunition.

The recoveries provided investigators with crucial leads that helped expand the probe beyond India and trace alleged links to individuals operating from Malaysia.

Role of Malaysia-Based Network Under Investigation

Further investigations revealed what police described as a transnational conspiracy involving KZF handlers and financial facilitators based abroad.

According to investigators, Gurwinder Singh and Manjeet Singh allegedly acted as important nodes within the network and were involved in transferring terror funds through offshore accounts to support operatives in Punjab.

Police alleged that the funds were intended to facilitate terrorist activities and destabilise public order in the state. Investigators are now examining the wider financial and operational network linked to the case.

Court Remands Accused to Police Custody

Following their deportation, both accused were produced before a court in Patiala on June 18.

The court remanded them to police custody, allowing investigators to continue questioning them regarding their alleged role in the conspiracy and their links with foreign-based handlers.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and is focused on identifying other individuals who may have been involved in the network.

ALSO READ | LNG Carrier Disha, First Indian Vessel To Transit Hormuz After US-Iran Deal, Arrives In Gujarat

DGP Calls Operation a Major Success

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav described the operation as a significant setback for foreign-backed terror networks targeting Punjab's critical infrastructure.

He said the successful deportation and arrest of the two accused highlighted effective coordination between Punjab Police, central agencies and Malaysian authorities.

According to the DGP, the operation reflects growing international cooperation in combating cross-border terrorism and dismantling networks operating across multiple countries.