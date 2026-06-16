New Khalistani Group KLA Emerges On Security Radar: 'Most Organised, Trained And Heavily Armed'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian agencies identify Khalistani Liberation Army as organised terror threat.

KLA claimed blasts, recruits train with advanced weapons, drones.

KLA linked to cross-border networks; public infrastructure potential targets.

Authorities increased surveillance and monitoring of radical elements.

Indian security agencies have identified a new Khalistani terror outfit, the Khalistani Liberation Army (KLA), as an emerging security threat, with intelligence assessments describing it as one of the most organised, trained and heavily armed groups to surface under the Khalistani extremist umbrella in recent years.

According to a News18 report, intelligence agencies believe Khalistani groups, with assistance from other international terror organisations, have developed a specialised wing aimed at disrupting law and order in India.

The outfit came into focus after claiming responsibility for explosions in Punjab last month. Its name had also surfaced in connection with a blast in Punjab's Sirsa in November last year, bringing it under increased scrutiny from security agencies.

Agencies Identify Emerging Security Concern

Security officials have now formally classified the KLA as a growing threat, amid concerns that it could evolve into another proxy terror structure operating along the lines of Pakistan-backed militant organisations.

According to sources cited in the report, the group appears to be investing significantly in recruitment, training and organisational expansion, drawing comparisons with militant outfits that once posed major challenges to India's security apparatus.

Intelligence inputs further indicate that the organisation has established operational bases in multiple countries, potentially allowing it to broaden its reach and activities beyond India's borders.

ALSO READ | ‘No Plan To Join NCPI’: Rebel TMC MLA Leader Ritabharata Banerjee

Focus on Weapons and Drone Training

Agencies have reportedly received information suggesting that young recruits are undergoing training in the handling of sophisticated weapons, including AK-series assault rifles and other advanced arms.

The intelligence inputs also point to training programmes involving drone operations, reflecting a growing emphasis on modern tactics and technological capabilities.

Security agencies had earlier warned about possible plans to carry out explosive attacks around symbolic dates, including the 42nd anniversary of Operation Blue Star during the first week of June.

Links With Cross-Border Networks Raise Concerns

The reported emergence of the KLA has heightened concerns because Khalistani extremist organisations have increasingly been linked to Pakistan-based terror entities in recent years.

Investigations conducted by various agencies have previously uncovered connections between Khalistani networks and cross-border arms smuggling operations, narco-terror activities and the illegal movement of weapons into Indian territory.

Officials believe such linkages could enhance the operational capabilities of extremist groups and complicate efforts to counter their activities.

Public Infrastructure Among Potential Targets

Separate intelligence assessments have highlighted the possibility of radicalised individuals and sympathisers associated with Khalistani extremist organisations engaging in acts of vandalism and propaganda beyond Punjab.

According to sources, potential targets could include public transport systems such as buses, trains and metro networks, as well as government offices, railway stations, metro stations, schools, airports and major public junctions.

Religious sites and other high-visibility locations have also been identified as areas that may require enhanced vigilance.

ALSO READ | Big Jolt To Uddhav Thackeray's Sena: Party Leaders Switch To Shinde Faction

Enhanced Monitoring Ordered

In response to the intelligence inputs, security establishments have been directed to strengthen surveillance and closely monitor radical elements and their supporters.

Particular attention is being focused on locations considered vulnerable to protests, disruptive activities or symbolic displays of separatist propaganda.

Authorities continue to assess the scale of the threat while maintaining heightened vigilance across sensitive regions and critical infrastructure networks.