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HomeNewsIndiaKhalistan Liberation Army Claims Jalandhar Blast; Police Dismiss Casualty Claims

Khalistan Liberation Army Claims Jalandhar Blast; Police Dismiss Casualty Claims

According to the letter, the IED blast was carried out to avenge the killing of Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead by the Punjab Police in an encounter in Gurdaspur earlier this year.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 06 May 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Investigations into both Punjab explosions are actively underway.

Punjab Blast: An explosion outside the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab headquarters in Jalandhar has been claimed by the Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA). In a letter, the group alleged that two BSF personnel were killed and three others injured in the blast. However, officials have clarified that these claims are incorrect and no such casualties were reported.

According to the letter, the IED blast was carried out to avenge the killing of Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead by the Punjab Police in an encounter in Gurdaspur earlier this year. Ranjit Singh was allegedly involved in the kiling of a police ASI and a Punjab Home Guard personnel in Adhian village of Gurdaspur district.

Another Blast Reported in Amritsar

Hours after the Jalandhar incident, another explosion was reported in Amritsar near the Army cantonment area in Khasa late Tuesday night. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Suhail Mir Qasim said police received information around 11 pm about a loud explosion on a road in Khasa. Teams rushed to the spot immediately. Preliminary findings suggest that an unidentified person threw an object towards a boundary wall, triggering the blast.

Forensic teams and the bomb disposal squad later inspected the site and collected samples. Superintendent of Police Aditya S Warrier confirmed that further investigation is underway. Army officials also visited the site as part of the probe.

Police said the Amritsar blast was the second such incident within hours, following the explosion outside the BSF Punjab Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar around 8 pm on Tuesday.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the preliminary findings of the Amritsar blast?

Preliminary findings suggest an unidentified person threw an object towards a boundary wall, triggering the blast. Forensic teams and the bomb disposal squad inspected the site.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Blast Amritsar Blast Jalandhar Blast Khalistan Liberation Army
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