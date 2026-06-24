Pune Murder Case: Ketan Agarwal's Fiancée, Her Friend Confess To Police | ABP Exclusive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pune businessman's death now an alleged murder plot.

Fiancée, lover allegedly pushed victim into deep ravine.

Both accused confessed, are in custody, police claim.

The investigation into the death of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has taken a dramatic turn, with police alleging that his fiancée, Siya, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill him and later attempted to pass off the crime as a tragic accident. Both accused are currently in police custody, and investigators claim they have admitted their involvement in the murder during questioning. The case, which initially appeared to be a fatal trekking mishap, has now emerged as a suspected pre-planned killing that has shocked residents and raised difficult questions about the motive behind the crime.

Police Uncover Alleged Murder Conspiracy

According to investigators, suspicions arose early in the probe when officers began examining the circumstances surrounding Ketan's death. The police reportedly found inconsistencies in the initial account and widened the investigation.

Dinesh Tayade, officer-in-charge of Lonavala Rural Police Station and the investigating officer in the case, detailed the developments during an interview with ABP News.

Authorities allege that Siya took Ketan to Lohagarh Fort, where Chetan was already present. Investigators believe the duo pushed Ketan into a deep ravine before attempting to portray the incident as an accidental fall.

Police say the death was deliberately staged to mislead investigators and conceal the alleged murder plot.

Also Read: Who Was Ketan Agarwal? Pune Real Estate Firm Director Whose Trek Death Unravelled A Murder Plot By Fiancé

Silence From Accused Raises More Questions

When questioned by the police about the reason behind the crime, both Siya and Chetan reportedly remained silent and declined to answer.

The case has generated widespread public interest, particularly because the couple had been engaged and were reportedly preparing for marriage. Investigators are now trying to understand why Siya allegedly chose to proceed with the engagement if she was involved in a separate relationship.

Family members of the deceased have claimed that Siya insisted on the trip to Lohagarh Fort. The circumstances have led investigators to examine whether the crime was planned well in advance.

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal Surprised Fiancée Siya With Flowers On Her Birthday Hours Before His Murder

Confession and Ongoing Investigation

Police officials claim that sustained interrogation of both accused eventually led to confessions, during which they allegedly admitted that the killing had been planned beforehand.

Investigators believe considerable effort was made to ensure Ketan's death appeared accidental. However, as evidence emerged, the case shifted from an accidental death inquiry to a murder investigation.

Authorities continue to gather additional evidence and verify the statements made by the accused.

As part of the next phase of the investigation, Pune Police may conduct a reconstruction of events at Lohagarh Fort.