'Delay Only Increases Pain': Ketan Agarwal's Father Appeals To President For Swift Justice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Father of murdered realtor seeks President's fast-track trial.

Grieving father states delayed justice deepens family's suffering.

Family suffered double loss; father died from shock.

The father of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort last month, has written an emotional letter to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking a fast-track trial in the case and urging that the accused be awarded the strictest punishment. He said he was appealing not as an industrialist, but as a grieving father who had lost his son.

In his letter, Vishal Agarwal urged the President to ensure that the case is heard in a fast-track court so that justice is not delayed. He said every passing day has deepened his family's grief and expressed hope that the legal process would be expedited.

He stated that justice delayed only adds to the suffering of victims' families and appealed for the harshest punishment for those found guilty under the law.

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'I Am Writing As A Father'

Vishal Agarwal said he was not approaching the President as a businessman or an influential person, but as a father whose son had been taken away forever. He wrote that his family had been shattered by Ketan's alleged murder and was living each day with the hope that justice would eventually be delivered.

"I am writing this email with a heart full of pain and hope. I am not writing as a businessman or someone with influence. I am just a father seeking justice for my son," he wrote.

Family Suffered Another Loss

The grieving father also revealed that within just 20 days of losing his son, he lost his own father as well. According to the letter, his father was unable to cope with the shock of his grandson's death and passed away after remaining under immense emotional stress.

"Within just 20 days of losing Ketan, I also lost my own father. He loved his grandson more than anything. He could not bear the shock and grief of Ketan's death. In just 20 days, I lost both my son and my father. Our family has been shattered," the letter stated.

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He said the family had suffered two irreparable losses in less than three weeks, leaving them devastated.

Concluding his letter, Vishal Agarwal said his son would never return, but ensuring strict punishment for the accused would send a strong message that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated.

"We are not asking for any special treatment. We only want this case to be heard in a fast-track court so that justice is delivered at the earliest. Delay in justice only increases the pain of families like ours," he wrote.

He appealed to President Murmu to personally intervene and help ensure speedy justice in the case. "Please don't let my son's case become just another file. Behind this case is a family that has lost everything," the letter said.

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly killed at Pune's Lohagad Fort on June 18 by his fiancee Siya Goyal and suspected lover Chetan Chaudhary.