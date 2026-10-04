Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala revives 2006 probe involving current CEC.

Investigation links to Malaysian engineer's suicide, corruption.

Minister ordered Vigilance probe into Kumar's past role.

Legal opinion confirms no hurdles for Kumar's past.

Kerala has revived a 2006 investigation into alleged corruption in a road project linked to the suicide of a Malaysian engineer, bringing current Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s tenure as the state’s PWD secretary under scrutiny.

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday directed the Vigilance department to investigate the allegations after a complaint sought a probe into Kumar’s role in the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), a World Bank-funded road reconstruction project.

The investigation relates to allegations of corruption during the project and the subsequent death of Malaysian engineer Lee See Been, who was associated with the work. Chennithala said the matter had earlier been examined but did not progress after the government changed in 2006.

Complaint Triggers Fresh Vigilance Probe

Chennithala said he examined a complaint filed by KPCC leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal and found prima facie merit in the allegations. He also said he spoke to Chief Minister VD Satheesan before directing Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham to take steps for a detailed investigation in accordance with the law.

The minister said the Vigilance department had been asked to examine all aspects of the matter and take further action based on its findings.

The complaint sought an investigation into allegations involving Kumar, who was serving as Kerala's PWD secretary at the time.

“This is a case that was hushed up. After the Achuthanandan government came to power back then, this case did not move forward,” Chennithala alleged.

He, however, clarified that he had not personally seen the suicide note reportedly written by the Malaysian engineer.

“I haven't seen the suicide note myself; this is information reported through the media,” the minister said.

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Malaysian Engineer’s Death

The KSTP was a Rs 215-crore World Bank-funded project launched in 2006 to reconstruct the MC Road between Angamaly and Thiruvananthapuram.

The project was undertaken by PATI-BEL, a joint venture between a Malaysian company and Bhageeratha Engineering. The Malaysian company was involved in the execution of the project.

Lee See Been, who was working as a project engineer, allegedly raised complaints during the construction work before returning to Malaysia. He later died by suicide.

According to Chennithala, two suicide notes were reportedly recovered — one addressed to Lee’s wife and another to a director of the company. He said Gyanesh Kumar was explicitly mentioned in the notes.

The minister said the Vigilance department had examined the matter earlier, including a note written in Kuala Lumpur, but the investigation did not move forward after the change in government.

The allegations include demands for money to clear bills and delays in payments allegedly linked to corruption.

Chennithala Says No Legal Hurdle

The minister was also asked whether Kumar’s current position as Chief Election Commissioner could pose a legal impediment to the investigation.

Chennithala said all legal aspects had been examined and that there was no such hurdle. He said the inquiry concerns an incident from 2006, when Kumar was serving as Kerala’s PWD secretary.

“The investigation pertains to an incident from the time he served as the PWD Secretary of Kerala in 2006. Therefore, he will not get the protection attached to the post of Chief Election Commissioner,” he said, citing legal advice.

The Vigilance Director has been instructed to proceed according to the Vigilance Manual and applicable law.

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Probe Amid Protests Against CEC

The development comes amid protests by the Congress and other opposition parties against Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The fresh Vigilance probe, however, concerns allegations dating back to Kumar’s tenure as Kerala PWD secretary in 2006 and the circumstances surrounding the Malaysian engineer’s death.

Chennithala said the Vigilance department would conduct the inquiry and determine further action based on its findings.

Sources said the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) would first conduct a preliminary investigation before deciding on further action against Kumar.

(With inputs from PTI)