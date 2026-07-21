Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman allegedly assaulted TTE on train over reserved compartment.

TTE objected to her general ticket in the reserved coach.

Both TTE and woman filed complaints, alleging assault and misbehavior.

Palakkad (Kerala), Jul 21 (PTI) A ticket examiner was allegedly assaulted by a woman passenger on a Thiruvananthapuram-bound train last night after he objected to her travelling in the reserved compartment on a general ticket, police said on Tuesday.

According to eyewitness statements, the woman abused the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), pushed him and scratched his face, police said, adding that a case under section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged against her.

The woman has also lodged a complaint against the TTE accusing him of misbehaving with her and assaulting her, an officer of Shornur police station said.

"A case under section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the BNS has been registered on her complaint. She is currently seeking treatment in a hospital at Ottapalam," the officer said.

The woman boarded the train with a general class ticket from Kuttipuram to travel to Feroke and got into the reservation compartment, police said.

When the TTE came to check tickets, he asked her to move to the general compartment which led to an argument, it said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)