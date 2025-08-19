Kerala Battles Heavy Rains As Dams, Rivers Swell; Orange Alert Issued In 3 Districts

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Battles Heavy Rains As Dams, Rivers Swell; Orange Alert Issued In 3 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an "orange alert" in the northern Kerala districts of Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 19 (PTI) Heavy rains in Kerala, especially in its central and northern districts, caused a rise in water levels in various dams and rivers in the state on Tuesday. The water levels of various dams in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, Wayanad and Palakkad districts of the state were at the "second" and "third stages of alert", according to figures released by the authorities.

In Palakkad, shutters of various dams -- including Meenkara, Walayar and Siruvani -- and the Moolathara regulator were opened by varying lengths to release excess water, district authorities said.

The water levels of rivers, like Achankovil in Pathanamthitta and Karuvannur in Thrissur, rose to "yellow alert" status according to the Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB) and the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an "orange alert" in the northern Kerala districts of Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod and a "yellow alert" in six other districts of the state for the day.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. PTI HMP HMP KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Kerala
