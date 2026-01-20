Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Suicide Case: Police Book Woman For Abetment After Viral Bus Video Sparks Statewide Outcry

Kerala police have booked a woman for abetment of suicide after a man died following allegations against him in a viral bus video.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 08:55 AM (IST)

A day after a 42-year-old man from Kerala died by suicide amid allegations levelled against him in a widely circulated social media video, police on Monday registered a case for abetment of suicide against the woman who uploaded the clip. The incident has triggered intense public debate across the state, prompting intervention by the State Human Rights Commission, which has ordered a senior-level inquiry into the matter.

The deceased, a resident of Kozhikode district, allegedly took the extreme step after a video accusing him of inappropriate conduct during a bus journey went viral online. The man, identified as Deepak from Govindapuram in Kozhikode city, was found dead at his residence around 7 a.m. on Sunday. His death has evoked widespread anger and concern, particularly because he was the sole earning member of his family.

Police Add Abetment Charge

Initially, Kozhikode police registered a case of unnatural death following the incident. However, as public pressure mounted, authorities on Monday invoked Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with abetment of suicide. The woman who had posted the viral video has been named as the accused.

According to police officials, the complaint has been forwarded to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Medical College Sub-Division). The investigation is being carried out by Sub-Inspector V. R. Arun under the direct supervision of the ACP. The woman’s statement has already been recorded, and further action will depend on the outcome of the preliminary inquiry.

Senior BJP leader and former Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai visited Deepak’s family to express condolences, as political and social reactions to the case continued to intensify.

Human Rights Panel Orders Probe

Taking note of the public outrage, the State Human Rights Commission has directed the North Kerala Deputy Inspector General of Police to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report within one week. The commission’s intervention reflects growing concerns over the consequences of viral accusations and online vigilantism.

Family members and activists have demanded a fair and thorough probe, stressing that the truth behind the viral footage must be established through proper legal processes rather than social media trials. Relatives said the circulation of the video deeply affected Deepak and left him emotionally shattered.

What Viral Video Alleged

The controversy began two days before the suicide, when a woman posted a video alleging that Deepak had deliberately touched her with sexual intent while travelling on a bus in Payyannur, Kannur district. The clip spread rapidly online, igniting heated discussions and polarised opinions. The woman later removed the video and uploaded another clip explaining why she had chosen to share it.

After Deepak’s death, she told reporters that she had noticed another female passenger appearing uncomfortable when he stood close to her. She claimed that although he remained calm when he saw her recording a selfie video, he later again tried to stand near her when the bus became less crowded. She said she recorded both instances, edited them together, and shared the video on social media.

The case has reopened debates on due process, accountability on digital platforms, and the devastating impact viral content can have on individuals and families.

Related Video

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
