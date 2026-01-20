Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Men Don Cardboard Boxes On Bus To Protest Against Suicide Over 'Harassment' Clip, Video Viral

Kerala Men Don Cardboard Boxes On Bus To Protest Against Suicide Over 'Harassment' Clip, Video Viral

Bus conductors and passengers in Kerala staged a cardboard protest after a Kozhikode man died by suicide following allegations in a viral video.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 01:54 PM (IST)

A striking and unusual protest unfolded on a bus in Kerala recently, where conductors and passengers wore cardboard boxes as a symbolic expression of fear and uncertainty. The demonstration, which quickly drew public attention, was sparked by the suicide of a Kozhikode man following allegations made against him in a viral social media video. The act has intensified an already heated debate around trial by media, public accountability, women’s safety, and the growing concern over men’s rights.

Cardboard Protest In Kerala

The protest was a silent but powerful response to the death of Deepak, a 41-year-old resident of Govindapuram in Kozhikode district. Bus staff and commuters said the cardboard boxes represented their anxiety about being filmed, accused, and judged instantly on social media without any verification or due process.

Viral Video & A Tragic Death

Deepak was found hanging at his home on Sunday morning, just two days after a video circulated online accusing him of sexually harassing a woman on a crowded bus. The clip spread rapidly across platforms, triggering outrage and intense online scrutiny. Although the woman later deleted the video and uploaded another explaining why she had shared it, the damage, according to Deepak’s family and friends, had already been done. Police confirmed that a case of unnatural death has been registered.

While preliminary findings point to suicide, officials said the investigation will also examine the role played by the viral video and the circumstances surrounding its circulation.

Friend Recalls Deepak’s Last Hours

Deepak’s close friend Asgar Ali told Onmanorama that Deepak was deeply distressed after learning about the video. According to Ali, Deepak was initially unaware of the clip and came to know about it only after others informed him. The shock of discovering that the video had gone viral left him emotionally shattered.

Ali said that on the night before his death, Deepak spoke about seeking legal recourse against the YouTuber who shared the video, asserting his innocence. He wanted to consult a lawyer and file a formal complaint, but never got the opportunity to do so.

Family In Shock, Probe Demanded

Relatives said Deepak was employed at a textile firm and had travelled to Kannur on Friday for work. They maintained that he consistently denied the allegations and had been under severe mental stress since the video surfaced. On Sunday morning, when his parents tried to wake him and received no response, neighbors were called in to help. They found Deepak hanging from a ceiling fan in his room.

The incident sent shockwaves through the locality. In the aftermath, family members, friends, and several activists have demanded a comprehensive investigation, not only into the death but also into how unverified accusations on social media can irreversibly impact lives. The cardboard protest, meanwhile, has come to symbolize a wider public unease—highlighting fears of instant judgment in the digital age and the urgent need for balance between accountability, justice, and compassion.

Related Video

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kozhikode Kerala
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget