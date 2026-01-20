A striking and unusual protest unfolded on a bus in Kerala recently, where conductors and passengers wore cardboard boxes as a symbolic expression of fear and uncertainty. The demonstration, which quickly drew public attention, was sparked by the suicide of a Kozhikode man following allegations made against him in a viral social media video. The act has intensified an already heated debate around trial by media, public accountability, women’s safety, and the growing concern over men’s rights.

Cardboard Protest In Kerala

The protest was a silent but powerful response to the death of Deepak, a 41-year-old resident of Govindapuram in Kozhikode district. Bus staff and commuters said the cardboard boxes represented their anxiety about being filmed, accused, and judged instantly on social media without any verification or due process.

Even the bus conductors are not safe from sicko females. https://t.co/yhm9dZlBQ2 pic.twitter.com/OLEAkSdxa7 — 𝕂𝕂 (@Try2StopME) January 20, 2026

Viral Video & A Tragic Death

Deepak was found hanging at his home on Sunday morning, just two days after a video circulated online accusing him of sexually harassing a woman on a crowded bus. The clip spread rapidly across platforms, triggering outrage and intense online scrutiny. Although the woman later deleted the video and uploaded another explaining why she had shared it, the damage, according to Deepak’s family and friends, had already been done. Police confirmed that a case of unnatural death has been registered.



While preliminary findings point to suicide, officials said the investigation will also examine the role played by the viral video and the circumstances surrounding its circulation.

Friend Recalls Deepak’s Last Hours

Deepak’s close friend Asgar Ali told Onmanorama that Deepak was deeply distressed after learning about the video. According to Ali, Deepak was initially unaware of the clip and came to know about it only after others informed him. The shock of discovering that the video had gone viral left him emotionally shattered.



Ali said that on the night before his death, Deepak spoke about seeking legal recourse against the YouTuber who shared the video, asserting his innocence. He wanted to consult a lawyer and file a formal complaint, but never got the opportunity to do so.

Family In Shock, Probe Demanded

Relatives said Deepak was employed at a textile firm and had travelled to Kannur on Friday for work. They maintained that he consistently denied the allegations and had been under severe mental stress since the video surfaced. On Sunday morning, when his parents tried to wake him and received no response, neighbors were called in to help. They found Deepak hanging from a ceiling fan in his room.



The incident sent shockwaves through the locality. In the aftermath, family members, friends, and several activists have demanded a comprehensive investigation, not only into the death but also into how unverified accusations on social media can irreversibly impact lives. The cardboard protest, meanwhile, has come to symbolize a wider public unease—highlighting fears of instant judgment in the digital age and the urgent need for balance between accountability, justice, and compassion.