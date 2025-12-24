Vande Bharat Crashes Into Overturned Autorickshaw Near Kerala's Varkala, Major Accident Averted

A potentially catastrophic rail accident was narrowly avoided in Kerala on Tuesday night after the Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express collided with an overturned autorickshaw on the tracks near Akathumuri railway station in Varkala. Swift action by the loco pilot ensured that no lives were lost, turning what could have been a major tragedy into a serious safety warning.

The high-speed train, numbered 20633, struck the abandoned vehicle late on December 23, 2025, dragging it several metres before coming to a complete stop, as per a report on The Hindu. Officials confirmed that the autorickshaw was empty at the time of impact, and no injuries were reported among passengers or railway staff.

Incident Near Akathumuri Halt Late At Night

According to Southern Railway officials, the incident occurred at around 10:10 p.m. as the Vande Bharat Express was approaching the Akathumuri halt station in the Varkala–Kadakkavur section of the Thiruvananthapuram division. The train was travelling at a controlled speed when the loco pilot noticed an obstruction on the track ahead.

Recognising the danger, the pilot immediately applied emergency brakes. Despite the effort, the train made contact with the autorickshaw, which had overturned and landed across the rails. The impact caused the vehicle to be dragged along the track before the train came to a halt, averting a far more serious outcome.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, engineering teams, and local police rushed to the site soon after the collision. The autorickshaw was found badly damaged and abandoned, with no driver or passengers present nearby. Television visuals later showed the mangled remains of the vehicle lying across the railway track, underlining how close the incident came to turning fatal.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the autorickshaw had overturned after its driver lost control and rammed into the second platform at Akathumuri. The vehicle then reportedly slid or rolled onto the railway track. The RPF later traced and detained the driver, identified as Sudhi, who had allegedly fled the scene. Officials believe he may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Services Restored, Loco Pilot Praised

After ensuring that the tracks were safe and clearing debris from the line, railway authorities allowed the Vande Bharat Express to resume its journey at around 11:15 p.m. The train reached Thiruvananthapuram Central at approximately 11:50 p.m., running late but without further issues, reported India Today.

Southern Railway confirmed that no passengers, railway employees, or members of the public were injured in the incident. Normal train services on the section were restored shortly afterward.