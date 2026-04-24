Kerala Issues UV Alert As Levels Spike; Heatwave Warning Sounded In Thrissur, Palakkad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala recorded high UV radiation levels across the state.

Orange and yellow alerts were issued for several districts.

Advisory urges caution and protective measures against UV exposure.

Heatwave warning also issued for Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 24 (PTI) High levels of ultraviolet radiation have been recorded across Kerala over the past 24 hours, the KSDMA said on Friday.

As per data shared by the authority, UV levels above eight, warranting an orange alert, were reported at Konni in Pathanamthitta, Chengannur in Alappuzha, Changanassery in Kottayam and Munnar in Idukki.

In addition, UV levels between six and seven, corresponding to a yellow alert, were recorded at 10 locations across the state.

Prolonged exposure to UV rays can cause sunburn, skin diseases, eye problems and other health issues, the authority said.

According to the advisory by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, peak UV levels are usually recorded between 10 am and 3 pm, and people are urged to avoid direct sunlight exposure during these hours as much as possible.

Those engaged in outdoor work, fishermen involved in marine and inland fishing, water transport workers, bike riders, tourists, and individuals with skin conditions, albinism, eye diseases, cancer and weakened immunity have been asked to exercise extra caution.

The authority advised the public to use protective measures such as hats, umbrellas and sunglasses, and to wear full-body cotton clothing while stepping out during the day.

It also recommended taking breaks in shaded areas during travel and outdoor activities.

It noted that UV levels are generally higher in high-altitude and tropical regions and can remain high even on clear, cloudless days. Surfaces such as water bodies and sand can also reflect UV rays, increasing exposure.

Real-time UV index data from 14 monitoring stations set up by the authority is available online, it added.

Meanwhile, in view of rising temperatures in Thrissur and Palakkad districts, the India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for the two districts, the authority said.

Sirens were sounded after 12.30 pm on Friday in Thrissur and Palakkad, and in other districts where temperatures are generally on the rise, as part of the warning system, it added. PTI TBA TBA KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)