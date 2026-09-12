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English NewsNewsIndiaKerala Twin Brothers Die After Tasting Suspected Pesticide At Home

Kerala Twin Brothers Die After Tasting Suspected Pesticide At Home

One-year-old twin brothers died in Idukki after allegedly tasting a chemical suspected to be pesticide that had spilled on their kitchen floor.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • One-year-old twin brothers died after tasting spilled chemical.
  • Chemical suspected pesticide, found on their kitchen floor.
  • Police investigating the unnatural death, registered an official case.
  • Postmortem and chemical analysis will confirm exact cause of death.

Idukki (Keralam), Sep 12 (PTI) One-year-old twin brothers died after allegedly tasting a chemical suspected to be pesticide that had spilt onto the kitchen floor at their house in Adimali here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were Rihan and Ihan, sons of Afsal of Valarakara near Mannamkandam in Adimali.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday night when a bottle containing a chemical, suspected to be a pesticide, fell onto the kitchen floor.

Police said the twins tasted the liquid that had spilt onto the floor, following which they developed serious health complications.

The family soon rushed them to a nearby private hospital, where they died around 10 pm, police said.

The Adimali police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the incident.

During an inspection of the house, the police recovered a bottle of paint thinner and a bottle of pesticide from the kitchen.

Officials said the exact cause of death would be confirmed after the postmortem examination, scheduled to be conducted on Saturday.

Samples from the bodies will also be sent for chemical analysis to ascertain whether consumption of chemicals caused the deaths, they said.

The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem examination, police added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the victims in the incident?

The victims were one-year-old twin brothers, Rihan and Ihan, sons of Afsal of Valarakara near Mannamkandam in Adimali.

What is suspected to have caused the deaths?

The twins allegedly tasted a chemical, suspected to be a pesticide, that had spilled onto the kitchen floor. The exact cause will be confirmed after postmortem and chemical analysis.

What actions have the authorities taken?

Adimali police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. Samples from the bodies will be sent for chemical analysis.

Published at : 12 Sep 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Idukki Twins Death
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