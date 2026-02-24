A case has been registered against a 32-year-old man for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq over the phone and subjecting his wife to cruelty.
Kerala Man Booked For Pronouncing Triple Talaq Over Phone, Threatening Wife
A case was filed against Suhail for pronouncing triple talaq via phone and subjecting his wife to cruelty.
Kochi, Feb 24 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 32-year-old man for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq over the phone and subjecting his wife to cruelty, police said on Tuesday.
The case was registered on Monday at the Muvattupuzha police station under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with a husband or his relatives subjecting a woman to cruelty.
It was also registered under Sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which makes talaq void and illegal and prescribes punishment for pronouncing it.
The accused has been identified as Suhail, a native of Karthikappally taluk in Alappuzha district.
Police said the couple got married on September 18, 2016, following Muslim religious customs, and lived together as husband and wife.
According to the complaint, after the marriage, Suhail allegedly demanded additional dowry and began creating problems, forcing the woman to live separately in the Muvattupuzha area.
She reportedly stayed in hostels and rented houses during this period.
Police said that on May 21, 2025, around 9 pm, the accused allegedly made obscene and abusive phone calls to the woman and threatened to kill her and her family members.
Later, he allegedly sent an SMS from another phone number stating that he had divorced her by pronouncing talaq.
The complainant has alleged that she was continuously subjected to physical and mental cruelty. Police said further investigation is underway. PTI TGB ROH
