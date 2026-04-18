Kerala Tribal Man Dies After Consuming Suspected Spiked ‘Arishtam’ In Wayanad, Probe Ordered

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tribal man died after consuming Ayurvedic tonic laced with intoxicants.

Locals alleged misuse of traditional tonic as an intoxicant.

Police intervened, shutting down the unauthorized outlet selling tonic.

Investigation underway to test tonic for intoxicating substances.

Wayanad (Kerala), Apr 18 (PTI) A 38-year-old tribal man allegedly died after consuming ‘arishtam’ reportedly laced with intoxicants in this district, prompting protests by locals and police action, officials said on Saturday. ‘Arishtam’ is a traditional Ayurvedic fermented tonic.

The deceased, identified as Prasad, a native of the Kallumottankunnu tribal hamlet in Cheryamkolli under Padinjarethara panchayat, died while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital recently.

According to relatives, he was admitted to Mananthavady Medical College Hospital on April 7 after vomiting blood and was later shifted to Kozhikode.

Hospital authorities reportedly indicated that excessive alcohol consumption, along with the intake of ‘arishtam’, might have caused complications leading to his death.

Locals alleged that the product, sold under the pretext of Ayurvedic medicine, was being misused as an intoxicant, particularly among tribal communities.

They claimed that people from nearby panchayats, including Vellamunda and Panamaram, frequented the outlet to purchase it, even on dry days.

Following protests by residents and public representatives, police intervened and shut down the outlet, identified as Sree Vinayaka Pharmaceuticals, which was allegedly selling the product without proper authorisation or medical supervision.

A local CPI(M) leader alleged that the establishment had been operating without a pharmacist or valid prescriptions and that previous complaints had only led to temporary closures.

Police said the shop had been closed based on complaints from residents and that statements from consumers and hospital records had been collected.

“A case will be registered soon. Samples of the ‘arishtam’ will be sent for laboratory testing to ascertain whether it contained intoxicating substances,” a police official said.

Local panchayat member Najmath said the matter had come to her attention only recently and assured that a detailed inquiry would be conducted.

Residents have demanded stringent action against such illegal outlets, alleging that they pose a serious threat to the lives and health of vulnerable communities. PTI LGK SSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)