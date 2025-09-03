Thiruvonam bumper lottery 2025 details: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced a massive public response to this year’s Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery, with more than 32 lakh tickets snapped up within just four weeks of release. According to official data, a total of 32,13,290 tickets have already been sold, with Palakkad district emerging as the frontrunner in sales. The bumper was unveiled by State Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal on August 28.

Price of Thiruvonam Bumper

Each ticket for the Thiruvonam Bumper costs Rs 500, placing it among Kerala’s premium lottery schemes that attract both casual buyers and serious lottery enthusiasts.

Thiruvonam Lottery Ticket Sales Skyrocket

This year too, the Thiruvonam Bumper is witnessing extraordinary demand. From the day of its launch, sales counters were flooded with eager participants keen on securing a chance at the largest jackpot in Kerala’s lottery history.

Vendors have reported brisk business across the state, with customers ranging from local residents to migrant workers and even visitors from neighboring regions. Despite the rule that prohibits ticket sales outside Kerala, non-residents can still lawfully participate if they make the purchase within the state—a factor that has fueled cross-border interest in the draw.

Jackpot And Other Rewards

The prize structure has been upgraded this year, making the Thiruvonam Bumper one of India’s most rewarding lottery draws. The first prize carries a staggering Rs 25 crore, while the second prize will grant Rs 1 crore each to 20 winners. Another 20 winners will claim Rs 50 lakh each as the third prize.

In addition, ten series have been earmarked for the fourth prize of Rs 5 lakh and the fifth prize of Rs 2 lakh. A wide spectrum of smaller prizes ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 500 ensures that thousands of participants have a chance to walk away with winnings.

Thiruvonam bumper lottery draw 2025 date



The official draw for the Thiruvonam Bumper 2025 is slated for September 27 at 2 p.m. Excitement is already running high as hopeful participants eagerly await their shot at life-changing fortunes.