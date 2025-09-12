Kerala Teen Athlete Killed In Car Crash En Route To Stadium For Training

A 19-year-old athlete died in a road accident while she was on the way for training at Kalavoor in Alappuzha on Thursday evening. The aspiring runner, Lakshmi Lal, known for her achievements in district-level track events, was on her way to Prithikulamkara Stadium, Mararikulam South, for training when a trailer lorry rammed into her scooter.

Lakshmi was riding pillion with veteran athlete Vineetha, who sustained injuries but survived the accident. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the lorry, attempting to overtake, hit the scooter from behind, throwing both riders onto the road, as per a report on Manorama. Lakshmi suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to Providence Hospital, Thumpoly, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Promising Sports Career Cut Short

The first-year B Com student at Ambalappuzha Government College, Lakshmi had already made a mark in athletics, winning district titles in the 800m and 1500m track events. She had also represented Alappuzha in state-level competitions, with coaches describing her as a “bright prospect” for Kerala athletics, as per ANI.

Police have registered a case against the lorry driver under Sections 281, 125(a), and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, citing rash and negligent driving that endangered human life. The trailer lorry has been seized, and an investigation is underway.

Lakshmi’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the sporting community. Her body, following post-mortem, was handed over to her grieving family. Local athletes and residents have demanded stricter enforcement of road safety rules to prevent such tragedies.

