Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Teen Athlete Killed In Car Crash En Route To Stadium For Training

Kerala Teen Athlete Killed In Car Crash En Route To Stadium For Training

Lakshmi had already made a mark in athletics, winning district titles in the 800m and 1500m track events.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 19-year-old athlete died in a road accident while she was on the way for training at Kalavoor in Alappuzha on Thursday evening. The aspiring runner, Lakshmi Lal, known for her achievements in district-level track events, was on her way to Prithikulamkara Stadium, Mararikulam South, for training when a trailer lorry rammed into her scooter.

Lakshmi was riding pillion with veteran athlete Vineetha, who sustained injuries but survived the accident. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the lorry, attempting to overtake, hit the scooter from behind, throwing both riders onto the road, as per a report on Manorama. Lakshmi suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to Providence Hospital, Thumpoly, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.


Promising Sports Career Cut Short

The first-year B Com student at Ambalappuzha Government College, Lakshmi had already made a mark in athletics, winning district titles in the 800m and 1500m track events. She had also represented Alappuzha in state-level competitions, with coaches describing her as a “bright prospect” for Kerala athletics, as per ANI.

Police have registered a case against the lorry driver under Sections 281, 125(a), and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, citing rash and negligent driving that endangered human life. The trailer lorry has been seized, and an investigation is underway.

Lakshmi’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the sporting community. Her body, following post-mortem, was handed over to her grieving family. Local athletes and residents have demanded stricter enforcement of road safety rules to prevent such tragedies.

ALSO READ: Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alappuzha Kerala
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
India
CP Radhakrishnan Is India’s 15th Vice-President, Oath Administered By President Murmu: WATCH
CP Radhakrishnan Is India’s 15th Vice-President, Oath Administered By President Murmu: WATCH
Cities
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
OTT
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Breaking: Massive Landslide In West Sikkim’s Gyalshing, 4 Dead, 3 Missing Amid Heavy Rain
Breaking: CP Radhakrishnan To Take Oath As 15th Vice President Of India At 10 AM Today
Breaking: Security Forces Eliminate 10 Naxals In Chhattisgarh, ₹1 Crore Bounty Leader Among Dead
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget