Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Woman Dies After Snakebite; Family Alleges Delay In Anti-Venom Treatment At Hospital

Kerala Woman Dies After Snakebite; Family Alleges Delay In Anti-Venom Treatment At Hospital

A 42-year-old woman dies in Kerala after suspected snakebite; family alleges delay in anti-venom, hospital denies negligence.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman's family alleges hospital delayed anti-venom after snakebite.
  • Hospital claims patient showed no snakebite symptoms, vitals normal.
  • Relatives accuse doctors of negligence, demand probe into death.
  • Police registered unnatural death case, investigation underway.

Alappuzha (Kerala), Apr 24 (PTI) Relatives of a 42-year-old woman who allegedly died after snakebite accused hospital authorities on Friday of delaying the administration of anti-venom.

Salina (42), a native of Cheravalli in Kayamkulam, was allegedly bitten by a snake around 7 pm on Thursday while getting into a car after attending a marriage function.

A relative told reporters that, following the incident, Salina reached the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital at around 7.10 pm and informed the doctors that she had been bitten by something, though she could not identify what it was.

"Without giving an anti-venom dose, she was kept under observation for over 45 minutes. She collapsed in the toilet at around 8 pm and could not be revived," the relative claimed.

The family alleged that the hospital initially claimed it did not have anti-venom, but after the death said sufficient stock was available.

"We want a detailed probe into the incident as it is a clear case of negligence on the part of the doctors," the relative said.

However, hospital authorities denied the allegations, stating that Salina did not exhibit symptoms consistent with snakebite.

Resident Medical Officer Prasad told reporters that Salina arrived at the hospital at 7.12 pm and was conscious.

"She did not specify it was a snakebite, but said something had bitten her. There was a puncture wound near the ankle with no swelling. It did not resemble a snakebite, and her vitals were normal," he said.

He added that her attenders were advised to take her to another hospital, considering her anxiety, but they did not do so.

"We suggested blood tests and informed them that results would take time, to which they agreed. At around 8 pm, she fainted in the toilet and died," he said.

Prasad said there were no neurological symptoms typically associated with snake envenomation, such as bleeding from viper bites, breathing issues, or blurred vision from cobra or common krait bites.

"It was a sudden and unfortunate death," he added.

Kayamkulam police registered a case for unnatural death and started a probe.

The body of the deceased was handed over to relatives after the postmortem.

As many as four persons, including two children, died across Kerala following snakebites in a week's time. PTI TBA TBA KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as "Suppressed" Voters Finally Reach Booths

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Salina?

Salina, a 42-year-old woman, allegedly died after a snakebite. Her relatives accuse hospital authorities of delaying anti-venom administration.

When and where did the incident occur?

The alleged snakebite occurred around 7 pm on Thursday near Kayamkulam, Kerala, as Salina was getting into a car. She reached Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital shortly after.

What is the hospital's response to the allegations?

Hospital authorities deny negligence, stating Salina did not show symptoms consistent with a snakebite. They suggested blood tests and advised taking her to another hospital.

What do Salina's relatives claim?

Relatives claim Salina was kept under observation for over 45 minutes without anti-venom, despite informing doctors about being bitten. They allege the hospital initially said it lacked anti-venom.

Published at : 24 Apr 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Snakebite Kerala
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Kerala Woman Dies After Snakebite; Family Alleges Delay In Anti-Venom Treatment At Hospital
Kerala Woman Dies After Snakebite; Family Alleges Delay In Anti-Venom Treatment At Hospital
India
Kerala Issues UV Alert As Levels Spike; Heatwave Warning Sounded In Thrissur, Palakkad
Kerala Issues UV Alert As Levels Spike; Heatwave Warning Sounded In Thrissur, Palakkad
India
Maharashtra Marathi Mandate Push: Amit Thackeray Warns Of ‘Beating’, MNS Launches Street Classes
Maharashtra Marathi Mandate Push: Amit Thackeray Warns Of ‘Beating’, MNS Launches Street Classes
India
Jodhpur Blackout: Multi-Agency Mock Drill To Take Place On April 25, Check Details
Jodhpur Blackout: Multi-Agency Mock Drill To Take Place On April 25, Check Details
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as
Breaking News:
Politics: BJP Claims 110+ Seats in Phase 1, Shah Foresees Absolute Majority in Bengal
CRIME: Stolen Jewelry and ₹1 Lakh Recovered in IRS Daughter’s Murder Investigation
Political Row: Samrat Choudhary Arrives for Bihar Floor Test Amid Historic BJP Coronation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget