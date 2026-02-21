Kerala SIR Final List Released Ahead Of State Polls, 9 Lakh Names Removed; Here's How To Check

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, on February 21, 2026, published the final Photo Electoral Rolls following the Special Intensive Revision conducted with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date.

The revision exercise was carried out across the state from November 4, 2025 to January 30, 2026, as directed by the Election Commission of India.

Total Electorate Crosses 2.69 Crore

According to the final publication, Kerala’s total electorate stands at 2,69,53,644 as of February 21, 2026. This includes 1,31,26,048 male voters, 1,38,27,319 female voters and 227 voters registered under the third gender category.

Of the total electorate, 4,24,518 voters fall within the 18–19 age group.

The electorate at the time of draft publication on December 23, 2025 stood at 2,54,42,352. A total of 53,229 deletions were recorded during the revision process.

Applications Received During Revision

During the Special Intensive Revision, 13,51,151 Form 6 applications and 1,59,111 Form 6-A applications were admitted. Additionally, 3,93,333 Form 8 applications were processed.

Roll Available Online And Offline

The final electoral roll has been made available from February 21, 2026 at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers. It is also accessible on the Chief Electoral Officer’s official website (https://ceo.kerala.gov.in).

First-time voters in the 18–19 age group who have not yet received their EPIC cards, as well as existing electors who migrated and sought corrections, will receive their EPICs at their residential addresses through Booth Level Officers.

Fresh Applications And Corrections

Those who completed 18 years of age on January 1, 2026 but did not apply during the intensive revision, along with prospective electors turning 18 after that date, can submit applications through https://voters.eci.gov.in, the ECINET mobile app, or via the concerned Booth Level Officer.

Electors have been advised to verify their names in the roll and submit applications for inclusion, modification or deletion through online or offline modes, if required.

Provision For Appeal

Under Section 24(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, a first appeal against the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer may be filed before the District Election Officer.

Under Section 24(b) of the same Act, a second appeal may be filed before the Chief Electoral Officer against the decision of the District Election Officer.